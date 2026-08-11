Blue Jays Make Kazuma Okamoto Decision After Late Scratch

The Toronto Blue Jays will have Kazuma Okamoto back in the lineup on Tuesday.

Okamoto was supposed to be in the lineup on Monday in the series opener against the Boston Red Sox. However, he was a late scratch due to a knee injury.

Yet, in the second game of the four-game home series, Okamoto is back in the lineup and playing third base.

The Blue Jays lineup is as follows:

C. McAdoo LF

B. Bateman RF

V. Guerrero Jr. 1B

G. Springer DH

A. Kirk C

E. Clement 2B

K. Okamoto 3B

A. Giménez SS

M. Straw CF

Okamoto being back in the lineup for the Blue Jays is a good sign that the injury isn’t serious. There was some concern among fans after he was a late scratch. Yet, Okamoto is back in the lineup on Tuesday but is down in the order as he’s hitting seventh.

Okamoto is hitting .225 with 24 home runs and 70 RBIs this season as he’s in the first year of a four-year, $60 million deal.

Okamoto Scratched Due to Knee Injury

The Blue Jays made Okamoto a late scratch in the series opener against the Red Sox on Monday.

Okamoto was considered day-to-day as he recovers from a contusion in his left knee. However, he wasn’t healthy enough and was replaced by Charles McAdoo, who hit a home run.

“He’s just going right in where Ok (Okamoto) was,” Schneider said. “String of lefties coming up in the next three games, obviously he feels comfortable against righties too, but we need a little bit more production out of that spot. You could probably see him in the outfield a little bit here too. He’s played there in Buffalo, so yeah, trying to get a little more offence going.”

Toronto had recalled McAdoo and selected the contract of Simeon Woods-Richardson from Triple-A on Monday and optioned Lazaro Estrada and Davis Schneider.

Blue Jays Win Opener Against Red Sox

Toronto won the series opener against the Red Sox on Monday by a score of 2-1.

The game featured a lengthy delay due to the fourth-out rule, which resulted in the Red Sox scoring a run. It was an important win as Toronto is chasing down a playoff berth, as the Blue Jays know this stretch is key.

“This could be our season,” Ernie Clement said. “If we play really, really well, it’s going to put us in a great position. We’re just going to show up every day and try to take care of business.”

Blue Jays DH George Springer agreed and said the team has full confidence.

“Everybody still believes, from our front office all the way to our locker room,” George Springer said. “We’re one good stretch away from being right where we want to be.”

Toronto is 57-63 and 3.5 games out of a Wild Card spot.