Toronto Blue Jays Make Kazuma Okamoto Announcement After Orioles Series

The Toronto Blue Jays made a bold offseason signing of Kazuma Okamoto, and it’s been a great deal.

Toronto is battling for a playoff spot, and Okamoto has been a bright spot for the Blue Jays as he hit another home run on Sunday. Toronto is coming off an 8-1 win over the Baltimore Orioles to win the series.

The Blue Jays will begin a three-game homestand against the Detroit Tigers on Monday. Toronto is 75-75 and one game back of a Wild Card spot.

Kazuma Okamoto Makes Toronto Blue Jays History

In the Blue Jays’ win over the Orioles on Sunday, Okamoto set another franchise record.

Okamoto hit a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth inning. It marked the Blue Jays hitting back-to-back-to-back solo home runs, as George Springer, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and Okamoto all went deep.

Okamoto’s home run was also impressive as he set the Blue Jays franchise record for most RBIs by a rookie with 85, passing Eric Hinske, who had 84 RBIs in 2002.

“HISTORY FOR BIG OAK!,” the Blue Jays wrote on X.

“He’s got tons of power, now the RBI record for a rookie,” manager John Schneider said postgame. “When there’s a lefty and a good matchup, he’s going to be right in the middle of it.”

Although Okamoto played professionally for years in Japan, he still is techinally a rookie in the MLB. And, in his first season in North America, he’s having plenty of success, as the signing looks like a good one.

Okamoto is hitting .236 with 32 home runs and 85 RBIs this season with the Blue Jays. The 30-year-old signed a four-year, $60 million deal this offseason.

Toronto Right Now

The Blue Jays are coming off a big series win over the Orioles to remain in playoff contention.

Toronto was led by the bats on Sunday as Guerrero hit his first home run at the Rogers Centre this season.

“Obviously it feels great, a game like that,” Guerrero said through interpreter Hector Lebron, “but it’s about winning, it’s about the team. That’s my focus.”

On Sunday, Dylan Cease struggled early as his velocity was down once again, but he said that’s part of September baseball and is confident he will get through it.

“It’s critical for sure,” Cease said. “Having the velocity makes things easier and makes it easier to get away with mistakes, but having multiple shapes and different things you can go to and then having more of a focus on just trying to put the fastball in good spots is also a way to pitch and get outs. I’m pretty optimistic my velo will be there when I really need it, but for now, it is just executing.”

Toronto will begin a three-game series against the Tigers on Monday. First pitch is set for 7:07 p.m. ET.