Toronto Blue Jays Make Intriguing Kazuma Okamoto Change vs. Royals

The Toronto Blue Jays finish off their series against the Kansas City Royals on Thursday. They will be looking to stay hot, as they beat Kansas City in their most recent game by a 3-0 final score.

While the Blue Jays picked up a win in their most recent game, they are making some slight changes to their lineup against Kansas City. One of their changes involves rookie Kazuma Okamoto.

Toronto Blue Jays Make Intriguing Kazuma Okamoto Change

Okamoto is set to be in a spot in the Blue Jays’ batting order for their Thursday game against Kansas City. This is because the star rookie will be batting fifth after hitting sixth in Toronto’s most recent game.

With Okamoto batting fifth for the Blue Jays on Thursday, Ernie Clement will be hitting sixth for the American League East club.

Here is the Blue Jays’ full lineup for their upcoming game against the Royals.

C. McAdoo 2B

V. Guerrero Jr. 1B

A. Kirk C

G. Springer DH

K. Okamoto 3B

E. Clement SS

D. Cameron LF

M. Straw CF

N. Lukes RF

Okamoto Has Been Bright Spot for Blue Jays Amid Tough Season

While the Blue Jays have underperformed this season, Okamoto has been a nice bright spot for them. The truth can be seen in his stats, he has recorded 26 home runs, 74 RBI, and a .228 batting average. Overall, he has had success in his first MLB season and will be looking to keep this kind of play going from here.

It will be intriguing to see what kind of game Okamoto can have batting fifth for Toronto from here. With Toronto looking to move up the wild card standings, they need their top hitters like Okamoto to step up right now.