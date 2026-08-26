Toronto Blue Jays Announce Kazuma Okamoto News During Royals Series

The Toronto Blue Jays are facing the Kansas City Royals for the second game of their three-game series on Wednesday. Toronto will be looking to bounce back in this one, as they lost to Kansas City by a 5-3 final score in their last game.

The Blue Jays are making some alterations to their lineup for their Wednesday game against the Royals. One involves star rookie Kazuma Okamoto.

Toronto Blue Jays Announce Kazuma Okamoto News

Okamoto will be in a new spot in the Blue Jays’ batting order, as he will be hitting sixth. This comes after he was Toronto’s cleanup hitter in their most recent game against the Royals.

With Okamoto dropping to the sixth spot, George Springer will be replacing him as Toronto’s cleanup hitter. This comes after Springer did not start in Toronto’s most recent game against the Royals.

Here is the Blue Jays’ full batting order in their big game against the Royals.

B. Bateman CF

V. Guerrero Jr.

1B A. Kirk C

G. Springer DH

J. Sánchez LF

K. Okamoto 3B

N. Lukes RF

E. Clement 2B

A. Giménez SS

Okamoto Looking to Have Bounce-Back Game vs. Royals

Okamoto is entering this game with the hope of having a bounce-back performance. The infielder had a tough game at the plate in Toronto’s most recent contest, as he went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts.

When noting that Okamoto has been solid throughout this season for Toronto, there is clear reason to believe that he can heat back up against the Royals on Wednesday. In 128 games this season with Toronto, he has recorded 26 home runs, 74 RBI, and a .229 batting average.