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Toronto Blue Jays Announce Kazuma Okamoto News During Royals Series

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Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 23: Kazuma Okamoto #7 of the Toronto Blue Jays flies out during the second inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on August 23, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays are facing the Kansas City Royals for the second game of their three-game series on Wednesday. Toronto will be looking to bounce back in this one, as they lost to Kansas City by a 5-3 final score in their last game.

The Blue Jays are making some alterations to their lineup for their Wednesday game against the Royals. One involves star rookie Kazuma Okamoto.

Toronto Blue Jays Announce Kazuma Okamoto News

Toronto Blue Jays v Tampa Bay Rays

GettyST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – AUGUST 20: Kazuma Okamoto #7 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on from the batters box during the second inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on August 20, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Okamoto will be in a new spot in the Blue Jays’ batting order, as he will be hitting sixth. This comes after he was Toronto’s cleanup hitter in their most recent game against the Royals.

With Okamoto dropping to the sixth spot, George Springer will be replacing him as Toronto’s cleanup hitter. This comes after Springer did not start in Toronto’s most recent game against the Royals.

Here is the Blue Jays’ full batting order in their big game against the Royals.

B. Bateman CF

V. Guerrero Jr.

1B A. Kirk C

G. Springer DH

J. Sánchez LF

K. Okamoto 3B

N. Lukes RF

E. Clement 2B

A. Giménez SS

Okamoto Looking to Have Bounce-Back Game vs. Royals

New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays

GettyTORONTO, CANADA – AUGUST 15: Kazuma Okamoto #7 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits a single against the New York Yankees during the sixth inning of an MLB game at the Rogers Centre on August 15, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

Okamoto is entering this game with the hope of having a bounce-back performance. The infielder had a tough game at the plate in Toronto’s most recent contest, as he went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts.

When noting that Okamoto has been solid throughout this season for Toronto, there is clear reason to believe that he can heat back up against the Royals on Wednesday. In 128 games this season with Toronto, he has recorded 26 home runs, 74 RBI, and a .229 batting average.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Toronto Blue Jays Announce Kazuma Okamoto News During Royals Series

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