Toronto Blue Jays Slugger Kazuma Okamoto Made MLB History Against Tigers

The Toronto Blue Jays signed Kazuma Okamoto this offseason, and it’s been a great deal.

Toronto is coming off a frustrating loss to the Tigers on Monday in the series opener. The Blue Jays fell to 75-76 and are 1 game back of the Cleveland Guardians for the final Wild Card spot in the American League.

The Blue Jays will continue their three-game home series against the Tigers on Tuesday.

Kazuma Okamoto Made MLB History

In the Blue Jays’ 6-5 loss to Detroit on Monday, Okamoto made MLB history.

Okamoto hit a go-ahead three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning to put Toronto up 5-4. With the home run, Okamoto made MLB history as he now leads all Japanese-born right-handed hitters with the most home runs, passing Seiya Suzuki.

“MORE HISTORY FOR OKAMOTO,” the Blue Jays wrote on X.

Okamoto has had a stellar rookie season and now has broken another MLB record. Although at the time Okamoto’s home run gave Toronto the lead, they couldn’t take advantage of it.

“He’s had a hell of a year,” Blue Jays manager John Schneider said. “That’s a big swing in a big spot. That definitely shifted the momentum. Man, he’s exceeded expectations offensively. He has been huge for us all year.”

Okamoto is hitting .236 with 33 home runs and 88 RBIs this season with the Blue Jays. He signed a four-year, $60 million deal with Toronto this offseason.

Toronto Right Now

The Blue Jays suffered a disappointing 6-5 loss to Detroit in a game Toronto led 2-0 going into the seventh and 5-4 after the seventh inning.

Yet the Tigers rallied to win, a frustrating loss for the Blue Jays, who could have caught the Cleveland Guardians for the final Wild Card spot.

“They’ve all been really good,” Schneider said about the Blue Jays bullpen. “We’ve relied on them really, really heavily. They’re a huge reason why we are where we are. And they’re going to continue to be (relied upon) down the stretch.”

Although the bullpen blew the game, Schneider has full confidence they will lock it down the next chance they get.

Toronto will continue its series on Tuesday at 7:07 p.m. ET.