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Kazuma Okamoto Makes Strong Statement Amid Toronto Blue Jays’ Playoff Push

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Toronto Blue Jays v Philadelphia Phillies
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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 9: Kazuma Okamoto #7 of the Toronto Blue Jays smiles in the dugout after scoring a run in the eighth inning during the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on August 9, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Phillies won 7-6 in 12 innings. (Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays secured a 4-3 win over the Kansas City Royals on Saturday night to improve to 72-71 and extend their winning streak to four games.

They’ve now won seven of their last eight games, and on Saturday, they did it behind rookie Kazuma Okamoto, who continues to establish himself as one of their best hitters.

In his five at-bats, Okamoto recorded his first four-hit game in the majors and drove in two of Toronto’s four runs.

After the game, Okamoto spoke to the media about the Blue Jays’ vision as they make a postseason push down the stretch of the regular season.

Okamoto Makes Strong Statement

Toronto reached the World Series less than a year ago, and while the team hasn’t had the season it envisioned, it’s now right in the American League Wild Card race.

“We’ve come this far, so all we can do is win and hopefully go to the postseason,” Okamoto said through an interpreter. “That’s all we’re thinking about. Every game, we’re giving it our all.”

Okamoto’s 2026 Season

The Blue Jays signed Okamoto out of Japan, and in his rookie season at age 30, he’s currently batting .233 across 137 games and 503 at-bats.

Entering Sunday’s series finale against Kansas City, Okamoto has scored 73 runs, collected 117 hits, hit 28 home runs and driven in 81 runs. He also owns a .445 slugging percentage and .751 OPS.

Blue Jays Right Now

At 72-71, the Blue Jays sit one game above .500 and hold the third and final American League Wild Card spot. However, they’re tied with the Cleveland Guardians, who have the same record.

The Texas Rangers, Baltimore Orioles and Minnesota Twins also sit within 3.5 games of the final Wild Card spot, setting up what could be a thrilling finish to the regular season.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Kazuma Okamoto Makes Strong Statement Amid Toronto Blue Jays’ Playoff Push

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