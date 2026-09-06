Kazuma Okamoto Makes Strong Statement Amid Toronto Blue Jays’ Playoff Push

The Toronto Blue Jays secured a 4-3 win over the Kansas City Royals on Saturday night to improve to 72-71 and extend their winning streak to four games.

They’ve now won seven of their last eight games, and on Saturday, they did it behind rookie Kazuma Okamoto, who continues to establish himself as one of their best hitters.

In his five at-bats, Okamoto recorded his first four-hit game in the majors and drove in two of Toronto’s four runs.

After the game, Okamoto spoke to the media about the Blue Jays’ vision as they make a postseason push down the stretch of the regular season.

Okamoto Makes Strong Statement

Toronto reached the World Series less than a year ago, and while the team hasn’t had the season it envisioned, it’s now right in the American League Wild Card race.

“We’ve come this far, so all we can do is win and hopefully go to the postseason,” Okamoto said through an interpreter. “That’s all we’re thinking about. Every game, we’re giving it our all.”

Kazuma Okamoto (via Yusuke Oshima): “We’ve come this far, so all we can do is win and hopefully go to the postseason. That’s all we’re thinking about. Every game, we’re giving it our all.” #BlueJays — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) September 6, 2026

Okamoto’s 2026 Season

The Blue Jays signed Okamoto out of Japan, and in his rookie season at age 30, he’s currently batting .233 across 137 games and 503 at-bats.

Entering Sunday’s series finale against Kansas City, Okamoto has scored 73 runs, collected 117 hits, hit 28 home runs and driven in 81 runs. He also owns a .445 slugging percentage and .751 OPS.

Blue Jays Right Now

At 72-71, the Blue Jays sit one game above .500 and hold the third and final American League Wild Card spot. However, they’re tied with the Cleveland Guardians, who have the same record.

The Texas Rangers, Baltimore Orioles and Minnesota Twins also sit within 3.5 games of the final Wild Card spot, setting up what could be a thrilling finish to the regular season.