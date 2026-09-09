Toronto Blue Jays Announce Kazuma Okamoto News After Historic Game

Toronto Blue Jays rookie Kazuma Okamoto is coming off a special game against the Athletics. During Toronto’s Tuesday game against the A’s, Okamoto became just the fifth Japanese player in MLB history to hit 30 home runs. When noting that he has done this as a rookie, there is no question that this is a great achievement for the Blue Jays star.

Now, as the Blue Jays prepare for their Wednesday game against the A’s, they have announced some lineup news regarding Okamoto.

Toronto Blue Jays Are Moving Kazuma Okamoto Up in the Batting Order

The Blue Jays have revealed that Okamoto will be batting fifth for them in their upcoming game against the A’s. This comes after he was their sixth hitter in their most recent game.

When noting that Okamoto hit a home run in his last game, it is understandable that Toronto has decided to move him up in their batting order. Now, they will be hoping that the star rookie can put together another strong game for them after hitting his 30th home run of the season.

Okamoto Is Having a Great Rookie Season for the Blue Jays

The Blue Jays’ decision to sign Okamoto this past offseason is only continuing to look better as the campaign rolls on. In 140 games so far with Toronto this campaign, he has posted 23 doubles, 83 RBI, and a .234 batting average in addition to his 30 home runs. These are strong numbers from the rookie.

Okamoto has also been staying hot as the season continues, as he has hit a home run in each of his last two games. He also has hits in six out of his last eight games, so he has been staying consistent.

Looking at the Blue Jays’ Full Batting Order With Okamoto Change

With Okamoto moving up to the fifth spot in Toronto’s batting order, Andres Gimenez will now be their sixth hitter against the A’s. In addition, players like Charles McAdoo, Brandon Valenzuela, and Myles Straw will be entering the lineup.

Here is the Blue Jays’ full batting order for their game against the A’s.

B. Bateman RF

C. McAdoo LF

V. Guerrero Jr. 1B

A. Kirk DH

K. Okamoto 3B

A. Giménez SS

E. Clement 2B

B. Valenzuela C

M. Straw CF