Toronto Blue Jays Announce Kazuma Okamoto News After Terrible Tigers Loss

The Toronto Blue Jays suffered an embarrassing 10-1 loss to the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday.

With the Blue Jays fighting for a wild card spot in the American League, this loss was certainly a bad one. Now, Toronto will be aiming to get a victory on Wednesday and avoid being swept.

Before their series finale against the Tigers, the Blue Jays have announced some news regarding Kazuma Okamoto.

Kazuma Okamoto Moving Up in the Blue Jays’ Batting Order

After batting sixth in Toronto’s most recent game, Okamoto is moving up to fifth in their batting order against Detroit.

With Okamoto batting fifth for Toronto, Josh H. Smith will now hit sixth for the AL East club.

Here is the Blue Jays’ full batting order, as reported by Underdog MLB: B. Bateman CF N. Lukes RF V. Guerrero Jr. 1B G. Springer DH K. Okamoto 3B J. Smith 2B E. Clement SS B. Valenzuela C M. Straw LF

Blue Jays 9/16 B. Bateman CF

N. Lukes RF

V. Guerrero Jr. 1B

G. Springer DH

K. Okamoto 3B

J. Smith 2B

E. Clement SS

B. Valenzuela C

M. Straw LF M. Scherzer SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 16, 2026

Looking at Okamoto

Okamoto moving up in Toronto’s batting order comes while he is in the middle of a hot streak. He is currently on a five-game hitting streak and has hits in seven out of his last eight games. With this, he has been playing well for Toronto down the stretch.

In 146 games this season with the Blue Jays, Okamoto has 33 home runs, 88 RBI, and a .236 batting average.