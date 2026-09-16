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Toronto Blue Jays Announce Kazuma Okamoto News After Terrible Tigers Loss

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Toronto Blue Jays v Kansas City Royals
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KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 06: Kazuma Okamoto #7 of the Toronto Blue Jays runs toward first base during the fifth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on September 06, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays suffered an embarrassing 10-1 loss to the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday.

With the Blue Jays fighting for a wild card spot in the American League, this loss was certainly a bad one. Now, Toronto will be aiming to get a victory on Wednesday and avoid being swept.

Before their series finale against the Tigers, the Blue Jays have announced some news regarding Kazuma Okamoto.

Kazuma Okamoto Moving Up in the Blue Jays’ Batting Order

Toronto Blue Jays v Athletics
GettySACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 08: Kazuma Okamoto #7 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits a home run against the Athletics during the second inning at Sutter Health Park on September 08, 2026 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

After batting sixth in Toronto’s most recent game, Okamoto is moving up to fifth in their batting order against Detroit.

With Okamoto batting fifth for Toronto, Josh H. Smith will now hit sixth for the AL East club.

Here is the Blue Jays’ full batting order, as reported by Underdog MLB: B. Bateman CF N. Lukes RF V. Guerrero Jr. 1B G. Springer DH K. Okamoto 3B J. Smith 2B E. Clement SS B. Valenzuela C M. Straw LF

Looking at Okamoto

Toronto Blue Jays v Athletics
GettySACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 09: Kazuma Okamoto #7 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after striking out against the Athletics in the top of the fourth inning at Sutter Health Park on September 09, 2026 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Okamoto moving up in Toronto’s batting order comes while he is in the middle of a hot streak. He is currently on a five-game hitting streak and has hits in seven out of his last eight games. With this, he has been playing well for Toronto down the stretch.

In 146 games this season with the Blue Jays, Okamoto has 33 home runs, 88 RBI, and a .236 batting average.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Toronto Blue Jays Announce Kazuma Okamoto News After Terrible Tigers Loss

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