Kazuma Okamoto Sends Clear 3-Word Message to Blue Jays Amid Astros Series

The Toronto Blue Jays are back to .500 and playing much better baseball as of late.

Toronto started the season slowly, but with the team getting healthy, the Blue Jays are looking like a true contender again. Yet, after the team’s comeback 4-2 win over the Houston Astros on Monday, Kazuma Okamoto sent a clear message to the team.

“On to tomorrow,” Okamoto said.

Okamoto hit another home run in the Blue Jays’ win, as he’s been the team’s top hitter this season in his first year in the MLB. The Japanese star is also already focusing on Tuesday’s game and getting above .500.

“I can’t wait to get back on the field,” Okamoto added.

In the Blue Jays’ 4-2 win on Monday in the series opener, Okamoto went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk to help propel Toronto to a huge win.

This season, Okamoto is hitting .234 with 17 home runs and 46 RBIs in his rookie year. He signed a four-year, $60 million deal with the Blue Jays this offseason and has already exceeded expectations offensively and defensively.

Blue Jays Clawing Back Into Contention

Toronto is back to .500 after the series-opening win over the Astros; the team is gaining confidence.

The Blue Jays always had confidence in their group, but the results are now showing which is a plus, according to starting pitcher Dylan Cease.

“It shows a lot of resilience,” Cease said. “There’s still a lot of talent (here), even though we’ve underperformed what we’re capable of. But we have a lot of resilience, a lot of grit and that’s important — especially over the long run. We’ve gotten punched in the face a bit and we’re (working) our way back.”

Although the Blue Jays are back to .500, manager John Schneider is just focused on winning a series.

“Yeah, good,” Schneider said. “It feels good to get back to it, you know what I mean? But there’s a lot more work to do, and the goal is to win every series. It’s nice to be back there, for sure. Aesthetically, if you’re looking at an actual record. But my initial reaction is ‘good, and let’s try to go win the series tomorrow.’”

Toronto will start Shane Bieber on Tuesday in his season debut.

Okamoto Reflects on HR of Hunter Brown

Okamoto’s solo home run came off Astros’ ace Hunter Brown.

Brown is one of the best pitchers in baseball, and Okamoto knew the at-bats would be tough against him.

“Hunter Brown’s a good pitcher,” Okamoto said through interpreter Yusuke Oshima. “So we knew coming in that we had to grind him out. I did my best to put the ball and play and I’m glad the ball went out.”

Schneider, meanwhile, believes Okamoto has proven the doubters wrong that he can handle the velocity of MLB pitchers.

“He’s definitely shown he can hit a fastball,” Schneider added.

Okamoto’s success at the plate has been a key part of the Blue Jays’ success, especially with Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s lack of power this season.