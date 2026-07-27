Blue Jays Star Pitcher Sends Blunt Admission Following Latest Blowout Loss

The Toronto Blue Jays could soon be in sell mode entering the trade deadline.

The Blue Jays are free-falling as the trade deadline nears on August 3. The defending American League champs are 48-58 entering their Monday matchup against the Washington Nationals and are 14.5 games back of the AL East lead. As far as the wild card spot is concerned, the Jays are 5.5 games back. They’re 3-7 in their past 10 games.

Toronto is coming off of a rough 6-1 loss to the Boston Red Sox, losing the series against their AL East rivals. Kevin Gausman, one of the Blue Jays veterans often mentioned in trade rumors, had another rough outing, pitching six innings while allowing three earned runs, taking the loss and dropping his record to 4-10 with a 4.51 ERA.

Following the game, the 35-year-old ace was asked about the looming trade deadline, well aware that his name has been mentioned in trade rumors. Gausman reiterated he would love to remain in Toronto, but realizes it’s a “business” and that it’s “out of his control.”

Via Keegan Matheson of MLB.com:

“I hope I don’t go anywhere,” said Gausman following the loss to the Red Sox. “I don’t want to go anywhere. That would be my wish, and that would mean that we’re playing good baseball. But I also realize it’s a business. Whatever happens, it’s kind of out of my control.”

Why Kevin Gausman is Coveted at MLB Trade Deadline

The two-time All-Star pitcher has pitched for multiple teams over the course of his 14-year MLB career, pitching for the likes of the Baltimore Orioles, Atlanta Braves, Cincinnati Reds and San Francisco Giants. He’s in the final year of a five-year deal he signed with the Blue Jays as a free agent back in 2022, which means he’s the perfect candidate to unload at the trade deadline if Toronto is in sell mode.

While this hasn’t been the ideal season for Gausman, the fact of the matter is he has a wealth of playoff experience, having made 14 appearances over the course of his career. He was a key starter during the Blue Jays’ postseason run to Game 7 of the World Series last season and he has 22 starts this season, tied for the most in the American League.

Kevin Gausman Reiterates Desire to Remain Member of Blue Jays

Gausman holds a no-trade clause for eight teams in the MLB, but the major ones such as the Los Angeles Dodgers and Braves are on the table. The 35-year-old pitcher is well aware he could be looking at his final days as a member of the Blue Jays, as the topic has been brought up in recent days leading into the trade deadline.

Via The Athletic:

“I told my wife yesterday, ‘How lucky have we been to be here?’ ” Gausman said in an interview with The Athletic and Sportsnet. “To be in a place long enough that we’re sad to leave. I would love to finish (in Toronto),” Gausman said. “But at the same time, I would love to have another opportunity. At the same time, it wouldn’t mean as much as it meant last year.”

Gausman may want to remain a member of the Blue Jays, but if they continue to lose in the coming days, he’ll be one of the hottest names on the trade market.