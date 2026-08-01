Kevin Gausman Comments on Potential Extension With Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Kevin Gausman commented on a potential contract extension with the ballclub.

Gausman is in the last season of his five-year, $110 million free-agent deal that he signed with Toronto before the 2022 season. The deal turned into a great one for Toronto, as Gausman has been the team’s ace for the past five seasons.

However, with the Blue Jays unlikely to make the postseason this year, Gausman is reportedly on the trade block and likely will be moved before the August 3 trade deadline.

That being said, if it were up to Gausman, he would stay in Toronto, though he admits a contract extension has not been talked about yet between him and the team.

Kevin Gausman Admits No Contract Extension Talks

Speaking to Sportsnet, Gausman admitted that he has not spoken with the team yet regarding a potential contract extension, though he maintains that his desire is to stay in Toronto and not go anywhere at the trade deadline.

“No, (a contract extension) hasn’t been talked about. The focus was on this year, especially after last season. I’m definitely open to that, but we’ll see. I need to sit down and talk to my family and figure out the next step after this season. The focus is still obviously on this season and this team and this organization,” Gausman said.

“They haven’t told me anything, so where I’m at is just trying to keep an open mind to every possibility, just so that I don’t get blindsided by something. That might sound bad, but that’s just the way I’m preparing for the possibilities. Like I’ve said, I don’t want to go anywhere. When I think about myself, I think of myself as a Blue Jay. I don’t want to leave any of these guys. This group is really special. But I certainly understand the business. There’s a little bit in my control, but there’s also a lot that’s not.”

Kevin Gausman Has Limited No-Trade Clause

Gausman has an eight-team no-trade clause in his contract, which allows him to block trades to the Cincinnati Reds, the Milwaukee Brewers, the Detroit Tigers, the Seattle Mariners, the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Athletics, the Chicago White Sox, and the New York Mets.

That means there are still 21 teams that Toronto can trade Gausman to without his consent, though one would hope that, with everything that he’s meant to the franchise over the past five years, Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins would at least talk to him before he agrees on a trade for Gausman with another team.

Given how many contenders are looking for starting pitching, it just makes sense for Toronto to deal Gausman at the deadline, even if he wants to stay. As great as he’s been for the Blue Jays, the team needs to get prospects for him if they are available. They can always re-sign him during the offseason if they so please, but even though Gausman wants to stay, a trade makes the most sense for Toronto.