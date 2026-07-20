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Toronto Blue Jays’ Kevin Gausman Shares Heartfelt Message on Canadian Wildfires

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Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Kevin Gausman shares heartfelt post on Canadian wildfires.
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TORONTO, ONTARIO - OCTOBER 31: Kevin Gausman #34 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning in game six of the 2025 World Series at Rogers Center on October 31, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Hundreds of wildfires across Canada have been burning through several Canadian provinces, displacing citizens and worsening the air quality of various Canadian and United States cities.

Amid the wildfires, Toronto Blue Jays right-handed starting pitcher Kevin Gausman shared a heartfelt post on X.

Toronto Blue Jays’ Kevin Gausman Shares Heartfelt Social Media Message on Canadian Wildfires

Kevin Gausman shares heartfelt post on Canadian wildfires.

GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – MAY 17: Kevin Gausman #34 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after striking out Riley Greene #31 of the Detroit Tigers during the bottom of the sixth inning at Comerica Park on May 17, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Via Gausman on X: “Just want to show my appreciation for all the people helping to stop these fires in Canada. To all the first responders, pilots, and anyone out there doing their part- Thank You!!”

Gausman is one of the more notable Blue Jays players, and perhaps the most notable pitcher on the club. The right-hander has been with the Blue Jays since 2022, posting a 3.60 ERA with a 1.18 WHIP and 909 strikeouts over 846 innings.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - MAY 5: Kevin Gausman #34 of the Toronto Blue Jays throws against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of a baseball game at Tropicana Field on May 5, 2026 in St. Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

GettyST. PETERSBURG, FL – MAY 5: Kevin Gausman #34 of the Toronto Blue Jays throws against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of a baseball game at Tropicana Field on May 5, 2026 in St. Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

Gausman’s social media post is a reminder that there are bigger things than baseball.

First responders are risking their lives for the safety of Canadian and United States citizens. The air quality is affecting the health of thousands. And the wildfires are destroying much of the Canadian environment.

TOPSHOT - People look toward the downtown skyline from the Toronto Islands as forest fires in Northern Ontario cause poor air quality over the city, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, July 15, 2026. Toronto had the worst air quality of any major city in the world on Wednesday, the Swiss firm IQAir said, as Canadian authorities urged people to stay indoors. Toronto edged out New Delhi and the Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa as wildfire smoke turned the skies a hazy yellowish-grey in Canada's largest city. (Photo by Cole BURSTON / AFP via Getty Images)

GettyTOPSHOT – People look toward the downtown skyline from the Toronto Islands as forest fires in Northern Ontario cause poor air quality over the city, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, July 15, 2026. Toronto had the worst air quality of any major city in the world on Wednesday, the Swiss firm IQAir said, as Canadian authorities urged people to stay indoors. Toronto edged out New Delhi and the Democratic Republic of Congo’s capital Kinshasa as wildfire smoke turned the skies a hazy yellowish-grey in Canada’s largest city. (Photo by Cole BURSTON / AFP via Getty Images)

How to Help People Affected by Canadian Wildfires

There are many ways to help the people affected by the wildfires.

You can donate to the Canadian Wildfire Fund: Donate to the Canadian Wildfire Fund

Via the Canadian Red Cross: “As a donor, your contribution to the Canadian Wildfire Fund will enhance Canada’s readiness and response to the escalating wildfire risks and bolster resilience. Your support may be used to address preparedness, immediate relief, and longer-term recovery for wildfire events within Canada.”

You can also donate to First Nations’ Emergency Services Society of BC (FNESS)

Via Bonterratech.com: “FNESS leads wildfire emergency management for First Nations communities across British Columbia, providing structural fire-hardening support, emergency preparedness training, and culturally safe crisis response. Their work sits at the intersection of Indigenous sovereignty and frontline disaster response, and right now, that work has never been more urgent. Donate now

Other donation options:

 

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Toronto Blue Jays’ Kevin Gausman Shares Heartfelt Message on Canadian Wildfires

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