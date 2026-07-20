Toronto Blue Jays’ Kevin Gausman Shares Heartfelt Message on Canadian Wildfires

Hundreds of wildfires across Canada have been burning through several Canadian provinces, displacing citizens and worsening the air quality of various Canadian and United States cities.

Amid the wildfires, Toronto Blue Jays right-handed starting pitcher Kevin Gausman shared a heartfelt post on X.

Toronto Blue Jays’ Kevin Gausman Shares Heartfelt Social Media Message on Canadian Wildfires

Via Gausman on X: “Just want to show my appreciation for all the people helping to stop these fires in Canada. To all the first responders, pilots, and anyone out there doing their part- Thank You!!”

Gausman is one of the more notable Blue Jays players, and perhaps the most notable pitcher on the club. The right-hander has been with the Blue Jays since 2022, posting a 3.60 ERA with a 1.18 WHIP and 909 strikeouts over 846 innings.

Gausman’s social media post is a reminder that there are bigger things than baseball.

First responders are risking their lives for the safety of Canadian and United States citizens. The air quality is affecting the health of thousands. And the wildfires are destroying much of the Canadian environment.

How to Help People Affected by Canadian Wildfires

There are many ways to help the people affected by the wildfires.

You can donate to the Canadian Wildfire Fund: Donate to the Canadian Wildfire Fund

Via the Canadian Red Cross: “As a donor, your contribution to the Canadian Wildfire Fund will enhance Canada’s readiness and response to the escalating wildfire risks and bolster resilience. Your support may be used to address preparedness, immediate relief, and longer-term recovery for wildfire events within Canada.”

You can also donate to First Nations’ Emergency Services Society of BC (FNESS)

Via Bonterratech.com: “FNESS leads wildfire emergency management for First Nations communities across British Columbia, providing structural fire-hardening support, emergency preparedness training, and culturally safe crisis response. Their work sits at the intersection of Indigenous sovereignty and frontline disaster response, and right now, that work has never been more urgent. Donate now”

Other donation options: