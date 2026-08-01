Blue Jays’ Kevin Gausman Shares Heartfelt Message Amid Trade Rumors

The Toronto Blue Jays appear primed to sell at the deadline. One of the players who could be on the move is Opening Day starter Kevin Gausman. Following a strong start against the St. Louis Cardinals, he addressed the possibility of getting traded with the media.

“I think of myself as a Blue Jay,” Gausman told Sportsnet’s Arden Zwelling. “It’s the most consistent team I’ve been on. I hope [fans] realize that I’ve embraced not just the team, but the country. I really love this city and everything that it stands for.”

Gausman pitched 5.2 innings and walked off the mound at the Rogers Centre for what could be the last time as a Blue Jay. The fans showered the right-hander with a standing ovation.

“The fans have done a lot of cool moments for me since I’ve been here, but that was definitely up there.”

With Toronto falling short, and Gausman approaching free agency after the season, the organization could say goodbye to one of their most beloved players.

Recapping Kevin Gausman’s Successful Tenure With the Blue Jays

Gausman signed a five-year, $110 million deal with the Blue Jays ahead of the 2021 season, in what he calls the best decision of his career. He’s been excellent for the Blue Jays, pitching to a 3.63 ERA across 855.1 innings.

Over that time, the Blue Jays have experienced a lot of on-field success. In Gausman’s five seasons with the club, they’ve made the postseason in three of them (2022, 2023, 2025). That included a trip to the World Series in 2025.

While his 2026 numbers are down from his standard in Toronto, he’s been a reliable and durable starter since 2021. Over that stretch, he’s made 180 starts. That in itself makes him a reliable arm for any contender that seeks his services.

“Kev will go down as one of the best free agent signings the organization has made, especially from a pitching standpoint,” Blue Jays manager John Schneider told Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith. “He’s remarkably consistent, professional, good teammate, low maintenance. Everything that you want from a frontline dude.”

While Gausman’s 4.38 ERA looks unimpressive, his more advanced metrics paint the picture of a reliable arm. He has a 3.51 FIP and 3.81 xFIP, showing that he has plenty to offer any rotation. His 23.9% strikeout rate and 6.8% walk rate are both better than their respective MLB averages.