Kevin Gausman Gets Honest About Leaving Blue Jays After Cubs Trade

The era for pitcher Kevin Gausman with the Toronto Blue Jays came to an official close last month, as he was dealt from Toronto to the Chicago Cubs in return for INF Ty Southisene and OF Brett Bateman.

At the time, the Blue Jays had been struggling and seemed like a long shot for a return to the MLB postseason to defend their American League championship. However, since then, Toronto has firmly put themselves back into contention for a Wild Card postseason berth.

Meanwhile, Gausman pitched an absolute gem against the Milwaukee Brewers in a recent victory for the Cubs, and spoke honestly about how he was able to move on from Toronto with veteran MLB Insider Kevin Rosenthal in the dugout at Wrigley Field.

“Honestly, it took my first start,” he said. “Pitching in a Cubs jersey for it to kind of be real, and kind of turn the page.”

It was a bit of an adjustment for Gausman to be thrust into new surroundings the way that he was, but so far, he’s making the most of them.

Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Kevin Gausman Is Now With The Chicago Cubs

Gausman, who was traded to the Cubs for a pair of prospects, now calls historic Wrigley Field his home venue.

As a pitcher, he’s still getting tuned in to pitching at the venue, which he said that his teammates love doing.

“Every fly ball, you kind of hold your breath a little bit,” he explained to Rosenthal. “It’s kind of the nature of the beast here, but it’s been really fun to try and get to know the team and the guys, and man, they all love playing here. It’s just about trying to figure out this ballpark.”

Meanwhile, Gausman is coming off his best start as a member of the Cubs against the Milwaukee Brewers. He struck out nine Brewers batters while allowing just one run and five hits over seven innings of work on the mound.

“Just pounding strikes, that’s kind of my M.O. when I’m going really good, I’m able to attack with the fastball and the split and changeup and everything else falls off that. It starts with command first off,” he said of his performance.

Kevin Gausman Bid An Emotional Farewell To The Blue Jays After Being Traded

Shortly after being traded to the Cubs, Gausman put forth an emotional statement on social media thanking Blue Jays fans for the memories over the last several seasons.

He wrote:

“Toronto (followed by three red heart emojis), So, many great memories with amazing people that I will cherish forever! Getting to represent an entire country was truly an honour that I never took for granted! Love you all!”

So far this season, split between the Blue Jays and the Cubs, Gausman has posted a 9-11 record with a 4.38 ERA, a 1.26 WHIP, and has thrown 165 strikeouts.

He and the Cubs remain eight games behind the Brewers for first place in the National League Central Division standings. His next start is expected to be Wednesday against Milwaukee at American Family Field.