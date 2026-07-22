Toronto Blue Jays’ Kevin Gausman Drops Honest Quote After Possible Final Home Start

It wasn’t a pretty outing for Gausman. The 35-year-old right-hander allowed five runs (four earned) on nine hits and two walks with just one strikeout over 3 1/3 innings. He threw 90 pitches.

It was just an overall ugly game for the Blue Jays. Lazaro Estrada surrendered three earned runs and Patrick Corbin allowed four.

The offense had just seven hits while Tampa Bay collected 21. Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s struggles continues, as the first baseman went 0-for-4 with a strikeout.

Not to mention, Toronto committed two errors in the game.

Toronto Blue Jays Right Now

There are two reasons that many speculate Gausman, who has a 4.51 ERA in 115 2/3 innings this year, could’ve made his final home start in a Blue Jays uniform on Tuesday; the right-hander will be a free agent at the end of the season, and Toronto will likely sell at the Aug. 3 trade deadline.

Even if the Blue Jays trade Gausman, he may make another start for Toronto in Washington early next week. The Blue Jays could hold onto Gausman until the actual day of the deadline, which would likely allow him to have one more home start. But the way things are going for Toronto, the team may want to sell as soon as possible.

After Tuesday’s loss, the Blue Jays’ record dropped to 46-55. The team is now six games back of the Boston Red Sox for the third AL Wild Card spot and 12 1/2 games back of the Rays for first place in the AL East.