Kevin Gausman No-Trade List Revealed

Toronto Blue Jays ace Kevin Gausman has an eight-team no-trade list, and now we know what teams are on his list.

According to Ken Rosenthal, Gausman — who is likely to be traded by Toronto ahead of this year’s MLB trade deadline on August 3 — can block a trade to eight teams, which are the following.

“The eight teams to which Kevin Gausman can block a trade, according to people briefed on his contract: Reds, Brewers, Tigers, Mets, A’s, White Sox, Pirates, Mariners. Most teams likely to be interested are free to acquire him without restriction,” Rosenthal wrote on X.

Blue Jays Likely to Trade Kevin Gausman

The Blue Jays currently have a 46-55 record through 101 games, putting them dead last in the American League East. They are extremely unlikely to make a postseason run at this point, even as a Wild Card team, which is why the Blue Jays are likely going to trade Gausman at this year’s MLB trade deadline.

Though Gausman has not been as sharp lately, he is still one of the most respected pitchers in the American League and someone who has tons of postseason experience, including in last year’s World Series for Toronto.

With Gausman being a free agent at the year’s end, the Blue Jays would be wise to trade him away and try to get a prospect or two in exchange for his services. The team could also pay down the remainder of his salary this year to secure better prospects on the trade market.

Even if the Blue Jays traded Gausman at the deadline, the team could always circle back and try to re-sign him in the winter, as he has made it clear that he loves being in Toronto and the team also likes him, too. But with the Blue Jays having such an awful season, it just doesn’t make sense for him to stay on their roster right now, as he would be better off going to a contender and having a chance to win a World Series.

Kevin Gausman Could Change His Mind About Blocked Teams

Although Gausman does have eight teams on his no-trade list, he could always change his mind and potentially unblock a trade if the Blue Jays came to him with one.

For example, if the Brewers said they wanted Gausman, he could change his mind about going there and lift his no-trade clause to head to Milwaukee, as they are one of the best teams in the National League. The same goes for the Mariners, for instance, as they are likely a playoff team in the American League and Gausman could go there.

We’ll see what the Blue Jays ultimately end up doing. But with Gausman’s contract coming to an end and the Blue Jays playing terrible baseball right now, it makes a lot more sense that they would trade him away and try to get some prospects in return.