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Beloved Toronto Blue Jays Star Now A Free Agent After Team Gets Eliminated

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CINCINNATI, OHIO - AUGUST 20: Kevin Gausman #34 of the Toronto Blue Jays sits in the dug out try to keep cool during the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on August 20, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

On Wednesday night, the Chicago Cubs had their season come to an end.

They lost by a score of 4-1 to the San Diego Padres in California.

With the loss, the Cubs were swept in the Wild Card Series.

Beloved Toronto Blue Jays Star Now A Free Agent

GettyKevin Gausman #12 of the Chicago Cubs looks on against the San Diego Padres during the third inning in game two of the National League Wild Card Series at Petco Park on September 30, 2026 in San Diego, California.

Kevin Gausman started for the Cubs (on Wednesday).

He went 3.1 innings, allowing five hits and three earned runs.

It’s worth noting that Gausman will now become a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the MLB this winter.

GettyKevin Gausman #12 of the Chicago Cubs reacts during the second inning in game two of the National League Wild Card Series against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on September 30, 2026 in San Diego, California.

He is in the middle of his first season with the Cubs after a trade (via the Toronto Blue Jays) in August.

MLB.com wrote (on August 2): “Toronto Blue Jays traded RHP Kevin Gausman to Chicago Cubs for CF Brett Bateman and SS Ty Southisene.”

Looking At Gausman’s Time With Toronto

GettyKevin Gausman #34 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning in game six of the 2025 World Series at Rogers Center on October 31, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario.

Gausman signed with the Blue Jays before the 2022 season.

He spent part of five seasons with the franchise, making the 2023 All-Star Game (and helped them reach the World Series in 2025).

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on November 28, 2021): “BREAKING: Right-hander Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays are in agreement on a five-year, $110 million contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN.”

Looking At Gausman’s Other Stops

GettyKevin Gausman #34 of the Toronto Blue Jays walks off the mound in the middle of the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays in their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on May 11, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Gausman was picked in the 1st round of the 2012 MLB Draft.

He has also had stops with the Baltimore Orioles, Atlanta Braves, Cincinnati Reds and San Francisco Giants over 14 seasons.

The 35-year-old has gone 121-125 with a 3.87 ERA in 393 career regular season games.

There is no question that Gausman (who is beloved by Toronto) will be an intriguing free agent over the offseason.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Beloved Toronto Blue Jays Star Now A Free Agent After Team Gets Eliminated

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