Beloved Toronto Blue Jays Star Now A Free Agent After Team Gets Eliminated

On Wednesday night, the Chicago Cubs had their season come to an end.

They lost by a score of 4-1 to the San Diego Padres in California.

With the loss, the Cubs were swept in the Wild Card Series.

Beloved Toronto Blue Jays Star Now A Free Agent

Kevin Gausman started for the Cubs (on Wednesday).

He went 3.1 innings, allowing five hits and three earned runs.

It’s worth noting that Gausman will now become a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the MLB this winter.

He is in the middle of his first season with the Cubs after a trade (via the Toronto Blue Jays) in August.

MLB.com wrote (on August 2): “Toronto Blue Jays traded RHP Kevin Gausman to Chicago Cubs for CF Brett Bateman and SS Ty Southisene.”

Looking At Gausman’s Time With Toronto

Gausman signed with the Blue Jays before the 2022 season.

He spent part of five seasons with the franchise, making the 2023 All-Star Game (and helped them reach the World Series in 2025).

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on November 28, 2021): “BREAKING: Right-hander Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays are in agreement on a five-year, $110 million contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN.”

Looking At Gausman’s Other Stops

Gausman was picked in the 1st round of the 2012 MLB Draft.

He has also had stops with the Baltimore Orioles, Atlanta Braves, Cincinnati Reds and San Francisco Giants over 14 seasons.

The 35-year-old has gone 121-125 with a 3.87 ERA in 393 career regular season games.

There is no question that Gausman (who is beloved by Toronto) will be an intriguing free agent over the offseason.