Toronto Blue Jays Made Right Call With Kyle Tucker & Edwin Diaz

The Toronto Blue Jays are starting a series against the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays. While the team made plenty of offseason additions with Dylan Cease, Cody Ponce (remember him?), Tyler Rogers, and Kazuma Okamoto (more on him later), they were in the mix for both Edwin Diaz and Kyle Tucker.

Now, it’s looking like the Blue Jays potentially dodged not one, but two bullets by missing out on those MLB free agents.

Los Angeles Dodgers Star Kyle Tucker’s Struggles at Home

Tucker was the belle of the ball this past offseason.

The highly touted player was once thought to be a slam dunk to sign with the Blue Jays, largely after touring Toronto’s Florida-based facilities. He would later sign a substantial $240 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The deal came with a $64 million signing bonus. Tucker has an opt-out available in his deal after the 2027 season.

Tucker has struggled this year, highlighted by a play during Monday night’s game against the Colorado Rockies.

Tucker dropped a routine fly ball in addition to going 0-for-5 on a night where the Dodgers scored 11 runs.

“Kyle Tucker grounds out against the position player on the mound, 0-for-5 on the night, 0-for-25 stretch currently. And whatever the hell is going on out there in right field,” Dodgers expert Blake Harris wrote on Monday night.

The 29-year-old outfielder has played 118 games with the Dodgers this year. Tucker has recorded 11 home runs, 96 hits, 54 RBIs, and a .230 batting average.

However, the struggles at home are very real. In 60 home games, Tucker has 39 hits, two home runs, 17 RBIs, and a .189 batting average.

And Then There is Edwin Diaz

Diaz was another MLB player the Blue Jays had their eyes on in the offseason.

The Blue Jays were on the hunt for high-leverage relievers, and Diaz was on their list. However, just like Tucker, he took a high-priced, short-term deal with the Dodgers.

The 32-year-old closer is on track for his worst season.

Diaz has pitched in 16 games. In those games, he has recorded 19 strikeouts in 13.2 innings. However, he owns a ballooned 11.85 ERA, a 2.56 WHIP, and seven saves in 11 opportunities.

Toronto Blue Jays News: Kazuma Okamoto & Louis Varland Shining Bright

Instead of signing Tucker, the Blue Jays added Okamoto to their team.

That move is starting to look brilliant.

In 121 games, the 30-year-old utility player has found his stride with the Blue Jays. Okamoto has recorded 24 home runs, 71 RBIs, 17 doubles, 101 hits, and a .227 batting average.

Not to mention the promotion of Varland to closer after Jeff Hoffman’s early-season struggles.

The 28-year-old hurler has been on fire for the Blue Jays. Varland has played 58 games and ranks sixth in strikeouts among relievers (79), fifth in saves (28), seventh in innings pitched (64.1), and tied for seventh in appearances (58).