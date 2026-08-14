Toronto Blue Jays Get Update on 26-Year-Old With Yankees Decision Looming

The Toronto Blue Jays don’t have much time to lick their wounds. With their Boston Red Sox series in the rearview, they turn their attention to the New York Yankees. That brings Blue Jays news about Spencer Arrighetti, Simeon Woods Richardson, and Lazardo Estrada.

The Blue Jays’ dramatic 7-0 loss comes after three straight wins against the Red Sox. Not to mention, Toronto won series against the Philadelphia Phillies, St. Louis Cardinals, and Houston Astros before the Boston series ended.

Toronto Blue Jays News: 26-Year-Old’s Injury Update

There is news about Arrighetti ahead of the Blue Jays’ new series against the Yankees.

“Spencer Arrighetti is throwing a bullpen tomorrow and a 45-60 pitch rehab start for Buffalo on Sunday,” Shi Davidi of Sportsnet revealed in a social media post.

The Blue Jays should have a much clearer idea of where Arrighetti is at after the bullpen and rehab start.

As for what Arrighetti is dealing with, Keegan Matheson reported some specifics a few days ago.

“Spencer Arrighetti’s foot issue has now been diagnosed as Morton’s Neuroma,” Matheson reported. “Dr. John Schneider: ‘It is basically a skin buildup around the nerve in your foot, leading it to feel like you have a rock in your shoe.”

Prior to this injury, Arrighetti had started 17 games this year. The 26-year-old pitcher has a 7-5 record, a 4.60 ERA, and 87 strikeouts in 88 innings.

Toronto Blue Jays Looming Rotation Decision

The Blue Jays have a decision to make when it comes to their rotation.

They have Shane Bieber scheduled to start on Friday night, with Dylan Cease taking the mound on Sunday. But right now, Saturday is wide open.

Max Scherzer and Jose Soriano just pitched, and Saturday is too early for them to return to the mound.

“Blue Jays still “literally up in the air” for Saturday’s rotation vacancy, said John Schneider. Said depending on usage, Simeon Woods Richardson could be one possibility and Lazaro Estrada another,” Davidi revealed on Thursday, August 13th.

Richardson came in to relieve Jameson Taillon when he was injured in his home debut. On the other hand, Estrada has taken on the role of starter and reliever in the minor leagues this year.

Richardson has started 10 of the 16 games he has pitched in during the 2026 season. The 25-year-old hurler has 33 strikeouts in 60.2 innings. With the Blue Jays, he has seven strikeouts in 13 innings, along with a 0.69 ERA.

Estrada has pitched in eight games with the Blue Jays this year. The 27-year-old has a 1-1 record and nine strikeouts in 13 innings.

The Blue Jays need as many healthy arms at their disposal as they can muster. If Toronto can come out of August in a playoff position, who knows what will happen in September against teams that aren’t imposing.

Buckle up, Blue Jays fans.