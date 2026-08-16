Toronto Blue Jays Tabbed to Lose 5.54 ERA Hurler During Yankees Series

The Toronto Blue Jays are riding high against the New York Yankees. With the series in the bag following a 4-1 win, they will look for the sweep on Sunday. Unfortunately, they will have to do so without Lazardo Estrada.

The most impressive thing about Toronto’s most recent win was that the team didn’t use a starter. Instead, Braydon Fisher, Ricky Tiedemann, Simeon Woods Richardson, Mason Fluharty, Spencer Miles, Tyler Rogers, and Louis Varland banded together to deliver a bullpen game victory.

Toronto Blue Jays Predicted to Lose 5.54 ERA Pitcher

On the heels of their latest victory, one MLB insider predicted that they would lose Estrada.

“Lázaro Estrada was DFA by the Blue Jays, and he will very likely be claimed by another team off waivers,” Francys Romero wrote on X after the 4-1 Blue Jays win.

Estrada is a 27-year-old pitcher. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound hurler joined the Blue Jays organization on a minor-league contract back in January 2018.

In eight games with the Blue Jays, Estrada owns a 5.54 ERA along with nine strikeouts and one save in 13 innings pitched.

Lazaro Estrada’s Career With the Toronto Blue Jays

Estrada has played 10 games at the MLB level with Toronto.

He has recorded 19 strikeouts, a 6.64 ERA, and a 1.43 WHIP in 20.1 innings pitched.

However, Estrada has much more minor-league experience. He has pitched 128 games in various minor leagues.

In those games, Estrada has started 86, recording 528 strikeouts, three holds, four saves, one complete-game shutout, and a 3.81 ERA in 456 innings.

Toronto Blue Jays vs New York Yankees: Dusting Off Their Brooms & MLB Wild Card Latest

The Texas Rangers defeated the Oakland Athletics on Saturday night to move into the final AL Wild Card position.

Now, the Blue Jays sit in a three-way tie for the first spot outside of the playoff picture. Toronto, the Baltimore Orioles, and the Detroit Tigers are all 0.5 games back of the final Wild Card.

If the Blue Jays sweep the Yankees on Sunday, and the Rangers, Orioles, and Tigers all lose, then the Blue Jays will be back in a playoff position.