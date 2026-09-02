Blue Jays Legend Gives Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Advice Amid Struggles

The Toronto Blue Jays‘ offense has been an issue in 2026, and a big reason why is Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the lack of power.

Guerrero has yet to hit a home run at home, and he continues to struggle. Despite that, Toronto is 2.5 games back of the Wild Card.

The Blue Jays are coming off a 6-1 loss to Cleveland in the first game of the three-game series. Guerrero was 1-for-4 as his struggles continued.

Jose Bautista Gives Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Advice

With Guerrero struggling offensively, he was recently booed at home, showing that fans are starting to turn on him.

He is hitting balls straight into the ground and also not hustling on ground balls, which is frustrating to fans. Amid his struggles, Blue Jays legend Jose Bautista spoke to The Toronto Star and gave advice to Guerrero.

“From time to time that kind of stuff is going to happen,” Bautista said about Guerrero getting booed. “Hey, sometimes I say stuff when I’m watching games on TV. And you have a very passionate fan base here that loves to win.

“Sometimes as a player you need a little reminder that you’ve got to get your butt going and you need to make some adjustments. At the same time, I know Vladdy cares and he’s one of our best players, if not our best player ever. He understands and accepts the responsibility that comes with his role within this organization. He’s not having his best year but he’s not shying away from it.”

Bautista said he has had some conversations with Guerrero and is confident he will figure it out.

“When you’re that kind of player and what you mean to the team, there’s usually a lot of voices in your head because everybody wants to help and everybody has good intentions,” Bautista added. “I don’t want to make it more complicated for him. The only constant in our sport is that you have to make adjustments or pitchers will figure you out. That’s part of what he’s going through at the moment. He’ll come out of it, I’m sure.”

Guerrero is hitting .258 with 7 home runs and 48 RBIs this season.

Blue Jays Right Now

Toronto is in the midst of a pivotal three-game series against the Guardians, which could determine their playoff fate.

The Blue Jays suffered a lopsided loss in the opener on Tuesday as Toronto’s offense struggled to hit starter Gavin Williams.

“Man, he was on,” manager John Schneider said. “That’s 99-100 mph, two-seamer and four-seamer, breaking ball and sweeper. He was good. That’s just a tough draw tonight through seven. A lot of swing-and-miss. He’s got good stuff, but when you put command on it, too, there’s outings like that.”

Toronto is 68-71 and needs to win the final two games of the series to gain ground on the Guardians.