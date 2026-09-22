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Toronto Blue Jays Legend Reacts To Team Losing 2x MLB All-Star

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TORONTO, CANADA - SEPTEMBER 13: Josh Donaldson #20 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on from the top step of the dugout as he sits out his second straight game during MLB game action against the Tampa Bay Rays on September 13, 2016 at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the Toronto Blue Jays will continue their series with the Baltimore Orioles in Maryland.

The Blue Jays most recently lost by a score of 4-3 on Monday.

Blue Jays Legend Reacts To Team Losing 2x MLB All-Star

GettyJosh Donaldson #20 of the Toronto Blue Jays smiles as he warms up before the start of a MLB interleague game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on July 19, 2016 in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Blue Jays have had an up-and-down 2026 season.

After reaching the 2025 World Series, they will likely miss the playoffs.

Brandon Wile of theScore wrote (on Monday): “The Blue Jays lose to the Orioles and are now 3.5 back of the White Sox for the final playoff spot with 5 games to go. Considering the White Sox have the tiebreaker, it’s 99.9% over. Looking like the two teams in last year’s ALCS won’t even reach the postseason.”

One of the most notable changes to the 2026 roster was that Bo Bichette left the team to sign with the New York Mets.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on January 16, 2026): “Infielder Bo Bichette and the New York Mets are in agreement on a three-year, $126 million contract, sources tell ESPN.”

GettyBo Bichette #19 of the New York Mets drives in a run against the Philadelphia Phillies in the eighth inning during their game at Citi Field on September 19, 2026 in New York City.

In a recent episode of Get It Done League, Blue Jays legend Josh Donaldson make intriguing comments about the loss of Bichette.

Donaldson: “Bo was also a guy in that locker room, he was a presence in that locker room… You lose that, like when you lose one of your guys, he was there from the beginning… It’s going to cost something. It might not show up… If he was in that lineup every day with Vlad, like maybe he could have been with Vlad and got him right somehow… They know how each other tick.”

Looking At Bichette

GettyVladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 and Bo Bichette #11 of the Toronto Blue Jays look on from the dugout before game four of the 2025 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on October 28, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Bichette was picked in the 2nd round of the 2016 MLB Draft.

He spent the first seven years of his career with the Blue Jays (and made two All-Star Games).

Right now, Bichette is batting .263 with 161 hits, 17 home runs, 76 RBIs, 74 runs and two stolen bases in 154 games for the Mets.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Toronto Blue Jays Legend Reacts To Team Losing 2x MLB All-Star

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