Toronto Blue Jays Legend Reacts To Team Losing 2x MLB All-Star

On Tuesday, the Toronto Blue Jays will continue their series with the Baltimore Orioles in Maryland.

The Blue Jays most recently lost by a score of 4-3 on Monday.

Blue Jays Legend Reacts To Team Losing 2x MLB All-Star

The Blue Jays have had an up-and-down 2026 season.

After reaching the 2025 World Series, they will likely miss the playoffs.

Brandon Wile of theScore wrote (on Monday): “The Blue Jays lose to the Orioles and are now 3.5 back of the White Sox for the final playoff spot with 5 games to go. Considering the White Sox have the tiebreaker, it’s 99.9% over. Looking like the two teams in last year’s ALCS won’t even reach the postseason.”

One of the most notable changes to the 2026 roster was that Bo Bichette left the team to sign with the New York Mets.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on January 16, 2026): “Infielder Bo Bichette and the New York Mets are in agreement on a three-year, $126 million contract, sources tell ESPN.”

In a recent episode of Get It Done League, Blue Jays legend Josh Donaldson make intriguing comments about the loss of Bichette.

Donaldson: “Bo was also a guy in that locker room, he was a presence in that locker room… You lose that, like when you lose one of your guys, he was there from the beginning… It’s going to cost something. It might not show up… If he was in that lineup every day with Vlad, like maybe he could have been with Vlad and got him right somehow… They know how each other tick.”

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Looking At Bichette

Bichette was picked in the 2nd round of the 2016 MLB Draft.

He spent the first seven years of his career with the Blue Jays (and made two All-Star Games).

Right now, Bichette is batting .263 with 161 hits, 17 home runs, 76 RBIs, 74 runs and two stolen bases in 154 games for the Mets.