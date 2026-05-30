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Toronto Blue Jays Let Go Of 8-Year MLB Player Before Orioles Game

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TORONTO, ON - APRIL 26: General manager Ross Atkins of the Toronto Blue Jays speaks to the media before introducing Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 before his MLB debut later tonight against the Oakland Athletics at Rogers Centre on April 26, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the Toronto Blue Jays will continue their series with the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards.

They are coming off a 6-5 win on Friday.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. led the team with two hits and two RBI’s.

Toronto Blue Jays Let Go Of 8-Year MLB Player

GettyAustin Voth #50 of the Toronto Blue Jays during the third inning against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on April 5, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

Ahead of Saturday’s game, the Blue Jays announced that they had designated Austin Voth for assignment.

The Blue Jays wrote (via X): “ROSTER MOVES: 🔹 RHP Hayden Juenger selected to the Major League roster and will be active today 🔹 RHP Austin Voth designated for assignment Welcome to The Show, Hayden!”

Voth had been in the middle of his first season with the Blue Jays.

He is 0-0 with a 9.00 ERA in two games.

GettyAustin Voth #58 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches in the third inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 29, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Before the Blue Jays, Voth had stints with the Washington Nationals, Baltimore Orioles and Seattle Mariners over eight seasons.

The 33-year-old is 17-19 with a 4.77 ERA in 209 career games.

Social Media Reacts

GettyAustin Voth #50 of the Washington Nationals pitches against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on May 20, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois.

Here’s what people were saying on social media:

Zach Worden: “Cool for Hayden Juenger to get his big-league shot. Sixth-round pick of the #BlueJays in 2021, who landed in Triple-A in late 2022 and has been there ever since. 26.1% K rate and 9.1% BB rate over 17 appearances this year in Buffalo.”

@ConnyCurrently: “Poor Austin Voth, I’m sure he’s better than that, he just had a terrible day”

@deejaydo: “Bye Voth. THANK YOU JAYS. He was unwatchable”

@ItsKrisRose: “Farewell Austin Voth, we hardly knew you”

@BradIsCanadian: “The amount of clueless casual fans in the comments acting like Voth was ever going to be here long term and they just dodged a bullet is honestly hilarious.”

Blue Jays Right Now

GettyVladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after hitting a solo home run against the Detroit Tigers during the top of the first inning at Comerica Park on May 17, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan.

The Blue Jays are the third-place team in the American League East with a 29-29 record in 58 games.

They are 8-2 over their last ten games (and 12-16 in 28 games on the road).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Toronto Blue Jays Let Go Of 8-Year MLB Player Before Orioles Game

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