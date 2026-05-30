Toronto Blue Jays Let Go Of 8-Year MLB Player Before Orioles Game

On Saturday, the Toronto Blue Jays will continue their series with the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards.

They are coming off a 6-5 win on Friday.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. led the team with two hits and two RBI’s.

Toronto Blue Jays Let Go Of 8-Year MLB Player

Ahead of Saturday’s game, the Blue Jays announced that they had designated Austin Voth for assignment.

The Blue Jays wrote (via X): “ROSTER MOVES: 🔹 RHP Hayden Juenger selected to the Major League roster and will be active today 🔹 RHP Austin Voth designated for assignment Welcome to The Show, Hayden!”

Voth had been in the middle of his first season with the Blue Jays.

He is 0-0 with a 9.00 ERA in two games.

Before the Blue Jays, Voth had stints with the Washington Nationals, Baltimore Orioles and Seattle Mariners over eight seasons.

The 33-year-old is 17-19 with a 4.77 ERA in 209 career games.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying on social media:

Zach Worden: “Cool for Hayden Juenger to get his big-league shot. Sixth-round pick of the #BlueJays in 2021, who landed in Triple-A in late 2022 and has been there ever since. 26.1% K rate and 9.1% BB rate over 17 appearances this year in Buffalo.”

@ConnyCurrently: “Poor Austin Voth, I’m sure he’s better than that, he just had a terrible day”

@deejaydo: “Bye Voth. THANK YOU JAYS. He was unwatchable”

@ItsKrisRose: “Farewell Austin Voth, we hardly knew you”

@BradIsCanadian: “The amount of clueless casual fans in the comments acting like Voth was ever going to be here long term and they just dodged a bullet is honestly hilarious.”

Blue Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays are the third-place team in the American League East with a 29-29 record in 58 games.

They are 8-2 over their last ten games (and 12-16 in 28 games on the road).