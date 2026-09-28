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Former Toronto Blue Jays Player Led All Of MLB In Hits This Season

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WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 17: Otto Lopez #72 of the Toronto Blue Jays bats in his Major League debut in the fourth inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on August 17, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the 2026 MLB regular season came to an end.

The Miami Marlins beat the Atlanta Braves (at home) by a score of 5-3.

Otto Lopez finished with two hits and one run in five at-bats.

Former Blue Jays Player Led MLB In Hits

GettyOtto Lopez #6 of the Miami Marlins celebrates after hitting a two-run home run in the ninth inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on August 30, 2026 in Washington, DC.

Lopez also finished the 2026 season as the MLB’s leader in hits (191).

@SleeperMLB wrote: “The FINAL batting leaders for the 2026 MLB season! AVG: Yordan Alvarez, .316 OBP: Yordan Alvarez, .432 SLG: Yordan Alvarez, .601 OPS: Yordan Alvarez, 1.033 HR: Pete Crow-Armstrong + Kyle Schwarber, 45 RBI: Alec Burleson, 116 H: Otto Lopez, 191 SB: Nasim Nuñez, 49 R: Pete Crow-Armstrong, 119 BB: Yordan Alvarez, 109 SO: Colson Montgomery, 227 (MLB record) CS: Chandler Simpson, 14”

Lopez (who made the 2026 MLB All-Star Game) finished the year batting .305 with 191 hits, 11 home runs, 71 RBIs, 94 runs and 34 stolen bases in 157 games this year.

He is in the middle of his third season playing for the Marlins.

Lopez On The Blue Jays

GettyOtto Lopez #51 of the Toronto Blue Jays drives in two runs in the seventh inning of the game against the Baltimore Orioles during game two of a doubleheader at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on October 05, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

It’s easy to forget that Lopez had started out his career with the Toronto Blue Jays.

He spent part of two seasons with the franchise (2021-22).

In that span, Lopez had six hits in nine games.

GettyOtto Lopez #51 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits a single as he logs his first Major League hit in the seventh inning of their MLB game against the Boston Red Sox at Rogers Centre on October 1, 2022 in Toronto, Canada.

The Blue Jays designated Lopez for assignment in 2024.

They then traded him to the San Francisco Giants (who he never played for).

MLB.com wrote (on February 9, 2024): ” Toronto Blue Jays designated SS Otto Lopez for assignment.”

MLB.com wrote (on February 13, 2024): “Toronto Blue Jays traded SS Otto Lopez to San Francisco Giants for cash.”

GettyOtto Lopez #6 of the Miami Marlins walks to the dugout during the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at loanDepot park on April 22, 2026 in Miami, Florida.

It’s fair to say that the Blue Jays (and Giants) probably regret their decisions to let go of Lopez (based on how he’s developed).

He will turn 28 on October 1.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Former Toronto Blue Jays Player Led All Of MLB In Hits This Season

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