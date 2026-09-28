Former Toronto Blue Jays Player Led All Of MLB In Hits This Season

On Sunday, the 2026 MLB regular season came to an end.

The Miami Marlins beat the Atlanta Braves (at home) by a score of 5-3.

Otto Lopez finished with two hits and one run in five at-bats.

Former Blue Jays Player Led MLB In Hits

Lopez also finished the 2026 season as the MLB’s leader in hits (191).

@SleeperMLB wrote: “The FINAL batting leaders for the 2026 MLB season! AVG: Yordan Alvarez, .316 OBP: Yordan Alvarez, .432 SLG: Yordan Alvarez, .601 OPS: Yordan Alvarez, 1.033 HR: Pete Crow-Armstrong + Kyle Schwarber, 45 RBI: Alec Burleson, 116 H: Otto Lopez, 191 SB: Nasim Nuñez, 49 R: Pete Crow-Armstrong, 119 BB: Yordan Alvarez, 109 SO: Colson Montgomery, 227 (MLB record) CS: Chandler Simpson, 14”

Lopez (who made the 2026 MLB All-Star Game) finished the year batting .305 with 191 hits, 11 home runs, 71 RBIs, 94 runs and 34 stolen bases in 157 games this year.

He is in the middle of his third season playing for the Marlins.

Lopez On The Blue Jays

It’s easy to forget that Lopez had started out his career with the Toronto Blue Jays.

He spent part of two seasons with the franchise (2021-22).

In that span, Lopez had six hits in nine games.

The Blue Jays designated Lopez for assignment in 2024.

They then traded him to the San Francisco Giants (who he never played for).

MLB.com wrote (on February 9, 2024): ” Toronto Blue Jays designated SS Otto Lopez for assignment.”

MLB.com wrote (on February 13, 2024): “Toronto Blue Jays traded SS Otto Lopez to San Francisco Giants for cash.”

It’s fair to say that the Blue Jays (and Giants) probably regret their decisions to let go of Lopez (based on how he’s developed).

He will turn 28 on October 1.