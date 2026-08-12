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Toronto Blue Jays Lose 29-Year-Old Catcher To Another MLB Team

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SURPRISE, ARIZONA - MARCH 14: Willie MacIver #47 of the Texas Rangers throws back to the pitcher during the first inning of the spring training game against the San Diego Padres at Surprise Stadium on March 14, 2026 in Surprise, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the Toronto Blue Jays will continue their series with the Boston Red Sox in Canada.

The Blue Jays have won each of the first two games in the series.

Most recently, they won by a score of 5-3 on Tuesday night.

UPDATE: The Blue Jays won 6-4.

Blue Jays Lose 29-Year-Old

GettyWillie Maciver #25 of USA hits a double in the bottom of the fourth inning during the WBSC Premier12 Super Round game between Chinese Taipei and United States at Tokyo Dome on November 22, 2024 in Tokyo, Japan.

Recently, the Blue Jays designated Willie Maciver for assignment.

They wrote (via X) on August 10: “ROSTER MOVES: 🔹 RHP Simeon Woods Richardson selected to the Major League roster and will be active tonight 🔹 INF Charles McAdoo recalled from Triple-A and will be active tonight 🔹 RHP Lazaro Estrada and UTIL Davis Schneider optioned to Triple-A 🔹 C Willie MacIver designated for assignment”

It’s now been announced that MacIver has been claimed by the Seattle Mariners.

Mariners PR wrote (on August 12): “Roster move: 🔹 Willie MacIver, C, claimed off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays. MacIver will report to Triple-A Tacoma. The @Mariners 40-man roster is now at 38 players.”

MacIver did not appear in a game for the Blue Jays at the MLB level.

He is coming off his rookie season in the MLB where he appeared in 32 games for the Athletics.

Social Media Reacts

GettyWillie MacIver #65 of the Athletics celebrates with Jacob Lopez #57 of the Athletics after the bottom of the seventh inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on June 25, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan.

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@Joshua_Fitch5: “let’s go, Willie!”

@J_Kirshenbaum: “UW guy”

Shi Davidi:Kazuma Okamoto in lineup as DH for Blue Jays as Jose Soriano makes home debut vs Ranger Suarez and Red Sox. Blue Jays also claimed righty Paul Sewald off waivers from Arizona, recalled Jake Bloss and put him on 60-day IL to make room on 40-man roster and lost catcher Willie MacIver to Seattle on waivers.”

Blue Jays Right Now

GettyCharles McAdoo #26 and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrate following their MLB game against the Boston Red Sox at Rogers Centre on August 11, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The Blue Jays are currently the last-place team in the American League East with a 58-63 record in 121 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 30-31 in 61 games at home).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Toronto Blue Jays Lose 29-Year-Old Catcher To Another MLB Team

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