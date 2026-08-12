Toronto Blue Jays Lose 29-Year-Old Catcher To Another MLB Team

On Wednesday, the Toronto Blue Jays will continue their series with the Boston Red Sox in Canada.

The Blue Jays have won each of the first two games in the series.

Most recently, they won by a score of 5-3 on Tuesday night.

UPDATE: The Blue Jays won 6-4.

Blue Jays Lose 29-Year-Old

Recently, the Blue Jays designated Willie Maciver for assignment.

They wrote (via X) on August 10: “ROSTER MOVES: 🔹 RHP Simeon Woods Richardson selected to the Major League roster and will be active tonight 🔹 INF Charles McAdoo recalled from Triple-A and will be active tonight 🔹 RHP Lazaro Estrada and UTIL Davis Schneider optioned to Triple-A 🔹 C Willie MacIver designated for assignment”

It’s now been announced that MacIver has been claimed by the Seattle Mariners.

Mariners PR wrote (on August 12): “Roster move: 🔹 Willie MacIver, C, claimed off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays. MacIver will report to Triple-A Tacoma. The @Mariners 40-man roster is now at 38 players.”

MacIver did not appear in a game for the Blue Jays at the MLB level.

He is coming off his rookie season in the MLB where he appeared in 32 games for the Athletics.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@Joshua_Fitch5: “let’s go, Willie!”

@J_Kirshenbaum: “UW guy”

Shi Davidi: “Kazuma Okamoto in lineup as DH for Blue Jays as Jose Soriano makes home debut vs Ranger Suarez and Red Sox. Blue Jays also claimed righty Paul Sewald off waivers from Arizona, recalled Jake Bloss and put him on 60-day IL to make room on 40-man roster and lost catcher Willie MacIver to Seattle on waivers.”

Blue Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays are currently the last-place team in the American League East with a 58-63 record in 121 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 30-31 in 61 games at home).