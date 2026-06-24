Luis Urias’ Hidden Link to Recently Traded Ex-Blue Jay

The Toronto Blue Jays have had a host of players come through the organization over the years. Recently, they have traded away players like Eric Lauer, Tyler Heineman, Joey Loperfido, and Tyler Fitzgerald to various MLB organizations. However, one of those players has an interesting connection to the newest Blue Jays player, Luis Urias.

One way or another, it all comes down to entering the playoffs and taking a swing at the World Series. The personnel a team has is somewhat insignificant compared to walking away from the postseason with a championship.

Here is everything that you need to know about the connection between Luis Urias and Eric Lauer, in addition to how each player has been performing since their respective trades this year.

Luis Urias & Eric Lauer Were Traded Together in 2019

Urias is the newest member of the Blue Jays organization. He was traded away from the Arizona Diamondbacks for cash on June 20th, 2026. However, long before he was in a Diamondbacks uniform, he was part of a trade package alongside Lauer.

For starters, Urias was signed by the San Diego Padres as an amateur free agent in 2018. He played 12 games for them that year, recording 10 hits, five RBIs, and two home runs to go along with a .208 batting average.

Then, Urias and Lauer were packaged together and traded to the Milwaukee Brewers in November 2019. Going the other way were Trent Grisham and Kyle Davies. Urias would eventually play just under four years with the Brewers before getting traded again, this time to the Boston Red Sox.

Now, Urias finds himself with the Blue Jays. To say that he has made an immediate impact is a bit of an understatement.

In the one game that Urias has played after being selected by the Blue Jays, he had a solid performance. In five at-bats, he recorded two hits, one home run, one single, and two RBIs for a .400 batting average.

Eric Lauer Surging With the Los Angeles Dodgers

On the other side of the ball, Lauer was traded away from the Blue Jays earlier in the 2026 season. On May 17th, the Blue Jays traded away the southpaw to the Los Angeles Dodgers for cash.

Since then, Lauer has played five games, four of which he was the starter. In those games, he has a 2-0 record to go along with 16 strikeouts and a 2.54 ERA in 28.1 innings.

After his most recent performance, he received a glowing review from his new manager, Dave Roberts.

“He was great,” Roberts said via MLB.com. “I don’t think he had his best stuff, but I think that he did a good job of changing speeds, executing pitches, and letting those guys put the ball in play.”

“And he controlled the pace of the game and took down a lot of hitters, got us to the eighth inning.”

Lauer pitched six hitless innings in relief in a 2-1 victory over the Minnesota Twins.

Regardless of how things ended between Lauer and the Blue Jays, fans should be relieved to see him find his stride with his new team.