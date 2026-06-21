Blue Jays Luis Urias Trade Signals More to Come

The Toronto Blue Jays wrap up their series against the Chicago Cubs. Today’s game is the rubber match, with today’s winner also winning the series. Of course, the latest Blue Jays news involves newly acquired Luis Urias.

The Cincinnati Reds did the Blue Jays a solid by thumping the New York Yankees yesterday. Because of that Reds’ victory, the gap between the two AL East teams isn’t increasing.

With the Houston Astros series on the horizon, here is what you need to know about Luis Urias and how that trade will impact the lineup and future trades.

Toronto Blue Jays News: Luis Urias Trade

While the team has not yet announced it, the Blue Jays have acquired Luis Urias from the Arizona Diamondbacks. The move was announced on the team’s transactions page. According to the site, Urias was acquired for cash.

The Athletic’s Mitch Bannon was the first to report the move.

“The #BlueJays have acquired infielder Luis Urias from the Diamondbacks for cash,” Bannon wrote in a social media post. “He’s on a milb contract and heading to Buffalo. The 29 y/o owns a .707 OPS in 582 MLB games (2018-2025). Hitting .361 with a .939 OPS in AAA this year. Hits LHP well. Interesting inf depth addition.”

Ben Nicholson-Smith added more to this report with his own insight, which should raise Blue Jays fans’ eyebrows.

“Expectation is Urias will join the Blue Jays’ major-league team after exercising an upward mobility clause,” he wrote on June 20th.

Adding more depth is always a good thing, especially when that depth knows how to smack the ball. While this is good news for the organization, it could be bad news for other teammates.

In 32 games in the minors this year, Urias has 43 hits, 21 RBIs, and three home runs while owning a .347 hitting average. The 5-foot-9 infielder also has 582 MLB games under his belt. He collected 66 hits, 25 RBIs, eight home runs, and a .230 batting average for the Oakland Athletics in 2025.

Luis Urias is the Kind of Player the Blue Jays Love

While it doesn’t hurt to have organizational depth, there is a decent chance that the Urias trade will precede another deal.

According to Arden Zwelling, John Schneider believes that Ernie Clement will be back soon. If that is true, and if Urias will be joining the team, who is the odd man out for the Blue Jays’ infield?

Looking at Urias’ MLB playing history, he has played primarily second and third base. He has also played shortstop and DH. In the minors, he has played every infield position, including one game at first base.

The Blue Jays love to acquire versatile players. The MLB season is long, and having flexibility in constructing their lineup is something they value.

Right now, the Blue Jays only have two players listed as shortstops on their depth chart: Ernie Clement and Andres Gimenez. By adding Urias, they have another body that can play second base and shortstop.

It’s easy to envision a scenario where Gimenez is taken out of the lineup in favor of Clement and Urias. In this situation, Clement would fill in at shortstop, allowing Urias to step in at second.

Not to mention that this configuration would also allow them to rest Davis Schneider or move him to the outfield. Either way, it gives them tremendous flexibility.

More Trades On The Way?

It’s no secret that the Blue Jays are looking to beef up their roster as things march on to the trade deadline. It’s possible that this move was executed to free up other assets to be included in potential trades.

Could the Blue Jays explore a trade involving Gimenez now that he and Clement aren’t the only players who can reliably play shortstop? Could an outfielder like Nathan Lukes find himself on the outside looking in? The Blue Jays aren’t shy about acquiring pitchers, and it’s always better to have too many rather than too few.

Whichever way things go for the Blue Jays, this trade certainly makes things interesting for fans observing the team.