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25-Year-Old Pitcher Sends Out Heartfelt Post After Toronto Blue Jays Trade

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TORONTO, CANADA - MAY 23: Adam Macko #64 of the Toronto Blue Jays talk with Tyler Heineman #55 and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 during a pitching change in the eighth inning of an MLB game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at the Rogers Centre on May 23, 2026 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Tara Walton/Getty Images)

Earlier this month, the Toronto Blue Jays traded Adam Macko to the Texas Rangers.

Macko had been in the middle of his rookie season at the MLB level.

He has gone 2-0 with a 4.91 ERA in 22 games (one start).

The Blue Jays wrote (via X) on August 3: “OFFICIAL: We’ve acquired INF Josh Smith and RHP Josh Stephan from the Rangers in exchange for LHP Adam Macko.”

Macko Sends Out Heartfelt Post After Blue Jays Trade

GettyAdam Macko #64 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after pitching the final out of the sixth inning during his MLB debut against the New York Yankees Jays at Yankee Stadium on May 18, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Following the trade, Macko sent out a heartfelt post to Instagram.

He wrote (on August 7): “Forever grateful for my time in Toronto and for the opportunity to put on a big league jersey and represent not only the city of Toronto, but the whole country of Canada.🇨🇦 Thank you to the coaches, staff and players for the last 4 years during which I’ve made friendships I will cherish forever and memories that will never be forgotten. However, this is only the beginning and I’m beyond excited for this next chapter with @rangers organization. Texas, let’s get to work!! 🤠⚾️”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Texas Rangers: “Welcome aboard! 🤠”

@ritaquag: “Best of luck to you Adam! 👍Will miss watching you pitch for the BlueJays ☹️”

Buffalo Bisons: “Forever a member of the herd! Best of luck, Adam 🫶”

GettyAdam Macko #64 of the Toronto Blue Jays makes his first Major League start pitching in the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 29, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland.

@batemanisking: “Good luck on the rest of your mlb career Adam we will enjoy watching you in the WBC!!”

@rstecyk2018: “You made us proud Adam playing here, but you will continue to make us proud no matter where you go”

GettyJohn Schneider #14 of the Toronto Blue Jays walks to the mound after Adam Macko #64 pitched during the sixth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on May 19, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. 

Looking At The Blue Jays

The Blue Jays are coming off a series where they won two out of three games over the New York Yankees (at home).

They will visit the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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25-Year-Old Pitcher Sends Out Heartfelt Post After Toronto Blue Jays Trade

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