25-Year-Old Pitcher Sends Out Heartfelt Post After Toronto Blue Jays Trade

Earlier this month, the Toronto Blue Jays traded Adam Macko to the Texas Rangers.

Macko had been in the middle of his rookie season at the MLB level.

He has gone 2-0 with a 4.91 ERA in 22 games (one start).

The Blue Jays wrote (via X) on August 3: “OFFICIAL: We’ve acquired INF Josh Smith and RHP Josh Stephan from the Rangers in exchange for LHP Adam Macko.”

Macko Sends Out Heartfelt Post After Blue Jays Trade

Following the trade, Macko sent out a heartfelt post to Instagram.

He wrote (on August 7): “Forever grateful for my time in Toronto and for the opportunity to put on a big league jersey and represent not only the city of Toronto, but the whole country of Canada.🇨🇦 Thank you to the coaches, staff and players for the last 4 years during which I’ve made friendships I will cherish forever and memories that will never be forgotten. However, this is only the beginning and I’m beyond excited for this next chapter with @rangers organization. Texas, let’s get to work!! 🤠⚾️”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Texas Rangers: “Welcome aboard! 🤠”

@ritaquag: “Best of luck to you Adam! 👍Will miss watching you pitch for the BlueJays ☹️”

Buffalo Bisons: “Forever a member of the herd! Best of luck, Adam 🫶”

@batemanisking: “Good luck on the rest of your mlb career Adam we will enjoy watching you in the WBC!!”

@rstecyk2018: “You made us proud Adam playing here, but you will continue to make us proud no matter where you go”

Looking At The Blue Jays

The Blue Jays are coming off a series where they won two out of three games over the New York Yankees (at home).

They will visit the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night.