Toronto Blue Jays Make Major Announcement During Orioles Series

The Toronto Blue Jays made a major announcement during their pivotal three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles.

Toronto is battling for a playoff spot and needs to get hot down the stretch to have any hope of reaching the postseason.

The Blue Jays are coming off a 7-4 loss to the Orioles in the series opener on Friday. Toronto is 73-75 and 2 games back of the Cleveland Guardians for the final Wild Card spot.

Toronto Blue Jays Make Major Announcement

During Toronto’s series against the Orioles, the Blue Jays made a major team announcement.

The Blue Jays’ High-A affiliate, the Vancouver Canadians, won the Northwest League Championship on Friday night. Following the championship, Toronto shared a celebratory post to the Canadians.

“Congratulations to OUR Vancouver Canadians on winning the Northwest League Championship!,” the Blue Jays wrote on X.

The Canadians were led by Blue Jays top prospect JoJo Parker, who appears to be the team’s shortstop of the future. Blue Jays insider Keegan Matheson of MLB.com also shared praise for the Canadians after they won the championship.

Big year for the High-A Vancouver Canadians, who won the Northwest League led by No. 1 prospect JoJo Parker and some excellent pitching in ‘26. Model organization in Vancouver, too. Nat Bailey Stadium is one of the best fan experiences in Minor League Baseball. #BlueJays https://t.co/ON52dKAgAT — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) September 12, 2026

“Big year for the High-A Vancouver Canadians, who won the Northwest League led by No. 1 prospect JoJo Parker and some excellent pitching in ‘26. Model organization in Vancouver, too. Nat Bailey Stadium is one of the best fan experiences in Minor League Baseball,” Matheson wrote on X.

The Canadians won 9-8 in 12 innings over the Eugene Emeralds to sweep the best-of-five series to claim the championship. Catcher Ryan Sprock drove in shortstop JoJo Parker for the winning run in the 12th inning.

Vancouver went 64-68 during the regular season, but in the second half had a record of 37-29 to reach the championship series. It’s the Canadians’ first championship since 2023 and their sixth overall.

Toronto Right Now

The Blue Jays are in the midst of a series against the Orioles and suffered a 7-4 loss to Baltimore in the opener.

Max Scherzer allowed 5 runs in the second inning, which proved to be the difference.

“I’m accountable for my mistakes,” Scherzer said. “In that situation, the two-strike pitch to Gunnar [Henderson], I felt I could have made a better pitch. I got hit on that, but from then on, I felt like I executed. I wasn’t leaving pitches in the heart of the plate. That’s where I have to tip my cap to them. They got base hits on pitches I put in locations I’m comfortable with. It’s frustrating. That’s baseball, I’m not going to cry about it.”

Blue Jays manager John Schneider, meanwhile, knows Toronto can’t afford many mistakes and losses.

“Everything is a challenge right now, everything is high stakes and it’s not going to be easy,” Schneider said. “But it’s about how you handle it, how you put your best foot forward and put guys in position to succeed. Everyone knows what’s ahead of us.”

The Blue Jays are 73-75.