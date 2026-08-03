Blue Jays Facing Major Backlash Following Kevin Gausman Trade

Leading up to the 2026 MLB trade deadline on August 3, the Toronto Blue Jays have been talked about a lot in the rumor mill. With a few names expected to be traded, the rumors have been flying surrounding the team.

On Sunday night, the Blue Jays agreed to trade one of their key players away.

According to a report from MLB insider Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Toronto agreed to trade starting pitcher Kevin Gausman to the Chicago Cubs.

“BREAKING: The Cubs are acquiring RHP Kevin Gausman from the Blue Jays, sources tell me and @MitchBannon,” Rosenthal reported on X.

Gausman has been a key part of the Blue Jays’ success in recent years. Seeing him get traded was an emotional moment for the organization and fan base. He will now join a Cubs team that has shown signs of being a potential World Series contender.

Blue Jays Facing Major Backlash for Kevin Gausman Trade

Mitch Bannon, the Toronto beat writer for The Athletic, was the first to share what the Blue Jays received in exchange for Gausman. They ended up with prospects Brett Bateman and Ty Southisene.

Fans were not thrilled with the return Toronto got. They did not waste time jumping into the comments section on Bannon’s report.

“OMG JED FLEECE LMAO LETS GO,” one fan wrote.

A second comment stated, “Cubs #13 and #21 prospects… Not a great return…”

“I didn’t expect the moon, but come on. Two guys who most likely mean nothing in the long term. Very disappointing,” a third comment read.

A fourth fan said, “Two high average hitters with no power FLEECE.”

Taking a Closer Look at the Kevin Gausman Trade

For the Cubs, acquiring a starting pitcher like Gausman will be a big step towards contention in the National League. He is a proven veteran that can be depended on come postseason time.

So far this season, the 35-year-old starter has made 23 starts. He has compiled a 5-10 record to go along with a 4.38 ERA, a 1.29 WHIP, a 3.5 K/BB ratio, and 127.1 innings pitched. Back in 2025, he went 10-11 in 32 starts, while also producing a 3.59 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 3.8 K/BB ratio, and 193 innings completed.

On the other side of the deal, Toronto is getting two prospects who were outside of Chicago’s top 10. Southisene is an infielder, primarily a shortstop, who was ranked No. 13. Bateman, an outfielder, was ranked No. 21.

Obviously, the Blue Jays are not getting a sure thing in either player.

It will be interesting to see how the trade pans out in the long run. For now, the fans in Toronto are not thrilled with what the Blue Jays received back in return for Gausman.