Blue Jays Share Major Injury Update on Former Cy Young Winner

The Toronto Blue Jays got a major injury update on former Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber.

Bieber has yet to pitch in the MLB this season, as Toronto was going to ease him in after he recovered from Tommy John surgery. He returned last year for the Blue Jays after they acquired him at the trade deadline, and was a key part of the team’s World Series run.

After the World Series run, Bieber decided to opt into his deal, and it was revealed that he then had some forearm soreness. However, the former Cy Young Award winner is now getting closer to a return.

The Dunedin Blue Jays, the High A affiliate of Toronto, announced that Bieber will have his first rehab start on Sunday.

Bieber is a two-time MLB All-Star and won the AL Cy Young Award in 2020 while he was with the Cleveland Guardians. The hope is that Bieber will only have to make a couple of rehab starts before returning to the Blue Jays rotation, which would be a big boost due to the injuries.

Currently, Toronto is doing two bullpen days a week, but help is on the way with Bieber, Max Scherzer, and Dylan Cease all close to returning.

More to come.