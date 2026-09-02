Blue Jays Get Major Injury Update on 10-Year MLB Pitcher During Guardians Series

The Toronto Blue Jays got some positive injury news on a veteran pitcher.

The Blue Jays are in the midst of a pivotal three-game series against the Cleveland Guardians, whom they are chasing for the final Wild Card spot.

Toronto lost the series opener on Tuesday by a score of 6-1 as the Blue Jays used a bullpen game. Toronto will now start Dylan Cease and Jose Soriano in the final two games of the series, which are must-wins.

First pitch on Wednesday is set for 6:40 p.m. ET.

Blue Jays Announce Jameson Taillon Update

Toronto got some positive injury news on veteran pitcher Jameson Taillon during their series against the Guardians.

Taillon has been on the injured list since August 11 with right forearm tendinitis. He has started throwing, and now it’s expected that he will be activated off the IL and start on Friday against the Kansas City Royals, according to Mitch Bannon of The Athletic.

“Jameson Taillon will throw another bullpen in Cleveland. If all goes well look for him to start for Blue Jays Friday in KC,” Bannon wrote on X.

The Blue Jays have been forced to use bullpen games due to the injuries to the rotation, so Taillon’s return will be a welcome sight. Toronto will have to remove someone from the roster, and Michael Lorenzen seems like the logical choice as he’s struggled since Toronto signed him after the Colorado Rockies released him.

Toronto acquired Taillon from the Chicago Cubs on August 2 for a player to be named later after he was DFA’d. The 10-year MLB veteran is a solid bottom-of-the-rotation starter and pitched well for Toronto before the injury.

With the Blue Jays, Taillon went 0-0 with a 3.38 ERA in 2 starts. In his MLB career, the veteran is 84-66 with a 3.99 ERA in 241 games, including 240 starts.

Toronto Right Now

The Blue Jays are in playoff contention and are in the midst of a pivotal series against the Guardians.

Toronto is 2.5 games back of the Guardians for the final Wild Card spot, but the Blue Jays suffered a lopsided loss on Tuesday as Gavin Williams carved up Toronto’s lineup.

“Man, he was on,” manager John Schneider said. “That’s 99-100 mph, two-seamer and four-seamer, breaking ball and sweeper. He was good. That’s just a tough draw tonight through seven. A lot of swing-and-miss. He’s got good stuff, but when you put command on it, too, there’s outings like that.”

The Blue Jays likely need to win the final two games of the series to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Toronto is 68-71.