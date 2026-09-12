Blue Jays Manager Drops Honest Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Quote After Loss To Orioles

The Toronto Blue Jays‘ record dropped to 73-75 after losing to the Baltimore Orioles 7-4 at the Rogers Centre in Toronto on Friday night.

In the first inning, Orioles catcher Samuel Basallo back-picked Vladimir Guerrero Jr. at first base.

Following the game, Blue Jays manager John Schneider commented on the poor play from Guerrero.

Toronto Blue Jays’ Hohn Schneider Makes Honest Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Statement

“Budzinski was on it, kind of yelling. [Vlad] didn’t hear him, just got out too far,” Schneider said. “Base running plays like that can shift momentum.”

Guerrero went 1-for-4 with a walk and two strikeouts on Friday.

The Cleveland Guardians defeated the Minnesota Twins 5-2 on Friday.

Now, the Blue Jays trail the Guardians by two games for the final American League Wild Card spot.

Blue Jays Lose 7-4 to Orioles

Blue Jays right-hander Max Scherzer surrendered six earned runs on seven hits and one walk over five innings as Toronto lost 7-4 to Baltimore on Friday.

Dylan Beavers hit a solo home run in the first inning, giving the Orioles a 1-0 lead.

The Orioles scored five runs in the second inning, with an RBI single from Heston Kjerstad, two-run double from Colton Cowser and two-run single from Dylan Beavers, respectively.

Kazuma Okamoto hit a solo homer in the fourth inning to put the Blue Jays on the board.

Andres Gimenez made the score 6-2 with an RBI groundout in the sixth inning.

Coby May added insurance for the Orioles with a solo home run in the seventh inning.

Brett Bateman hit a solo home run in the ninth inning to make the score 7-4.

Chris Bassit made the start for the Orioles. The veteran right-hander allowed two runs on six hits and three walks over five innings en route to earning the win.