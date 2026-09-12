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Blue Jays Manager Drops Honest Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Quote After Loss To Orioles

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Baltimore Orioles v Toronto Blue Jays
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TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 11: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks up at the umpire after being tagged out at first base by Pete Alonso #25 of the Baltimore Orioles in the first inning during the game at Rogers Centre on September 11, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays‘ record dropped to 73-75 after losing to the Baltimore Orioles 7-4 at the Rogers Centre in Toronto on Friday night.

In the first inning, Orioles catcher Samuel Basallo back-picked Vladimir Guerrero Jr. at first base.

Following the game, Blue Jays manager John Schneider commented on the poor play from Guerrero.

Toronto Blue Jays’ Hohn Schneider Makes Honest Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Statement

Toronto Blue Jays v Kansas City Royals
GettyKANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – SEPTEMBER 05: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays is congratulated by teammates after scoring a run during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on September 05, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

“Budzinski was on it, kind of yelling. [Vlad] didn’t hear him, just got out too far,” Schneider said. “Base running plays like that can shift momentum.”

Guerrero went 1-for-4 with a walk and two strikeouts on Friday.

Toronto Blue Jays v Kansas City Royals
GettyKANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – SEPTEMBER 06: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays watches from the dugout during the second inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on September 06, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Guardians defeated the Minnesota Twins 5-2 on Friday.

Now, the Blue Jays trail the Guardians by two games for the final American League Wild Card spot.

Blue Jays Lose 7-4 to Orioles

Baltimore Orioles v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, ON – SEPTEMBER 11: Coby Mayo #16 of the Baltimore Orioles celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run in the seventh inning during the game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on September 11, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Blue Jays right-hander Max Scherzer surrendered six earned runs on seven hits and one walk over five innings as Toronto lost 7-4 to Baltimore on Friday.

Dylan Beavers hit a solo home run in the first inning, giving the Orioles a 1-0 lead.

Baltimore Orioles v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, ON – SEPTEMBER 11: Dylan Beavers #12 of the Baltimore Orioles hits a two-RBI single in the second inning during the game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on September 11, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

The Orioles scored five runs in the second inning, with an RBI single from Heston Kjerstad, two-run double from Colton Cowser and two-run single from Dylan Beavers, respectively.

Kazuma Okamoto hit a solo homer in the fourth inning to put the Blue Jays on the board.

Toronto Blue Jays v Athletics
GettySACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 08: Kazuma Okamoto #7 of the Toronto Blue Jays rounds the bases after he hit a home run against the Athletics during the second inning at Sutter Health Park on September 08, 2026 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Andres Gimenez made the score 6-2 with an RBI groundout in the sixth inning.

Coby May added insurance for the Orioles with a solo home run in the seventh inning.

Brett Bateman hit a solo home run in the ninth inning to make the score 7-4.

Chris Bassit made the start for the Orioles. The veteran right-hander allowed two runs on six hits and three walks over five innings en route to earning the win.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Blue Jays Manager Drops Honest Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Quote After Loss To Orioles

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