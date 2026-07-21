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Blue Jays’ Manager Drops Honest Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Quote Amid Rays Series

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Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is having a rough season.
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TORONTO, ON - JULY 20: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after flying out in the first inning during a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Rogers Centre on July 20, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has a had a rough season, to say the least. Despite being voted into this year’s All-Star Game as the starting first baseman (Guerrero declined to participate), Guerrero is slashing just 259/.342/.353 with six home runs and 41 RBI over 95 games in 2026.

Guerrero’s struggles were on full display during Monday night’s 7-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays at Rogers Centre in Toronto, as the first baseman went 0-for-4 at the plate with one strikeout.

After Monday’s loss, Blue Jays manager John Schneider opened up about Guerrero’s rough season.

Toronto Blue Jays’ John Schneider Gives Honest Thoughts On Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s Struggles

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has had a rough season.

GettyTORONTO, CANADA – JULY 17: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays takes off his batting helmet after flying out in the sixth inning of their MLB game against the Chicago White Sox at Rogers Centre on July 17, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

“[Guerrero] wants to be the guy,” Schneider said to reporters, including MLB.com’s Keegan Matheson. “He’s here for a reason and we signed him for a reason. He’s frustrated like we’re frustrated. I’ve got no problem with him showing it.”

The Blue Jays signed Guerrero to a 14-year, $500 million extension in April.

It immediately looked like a smart deal for the Blue Jays, as Guerrero hit a strong .291/.381/.467 with 23 home runs and 84 RBI during the 2025 regular season.

He had an outstanding postseason as well, slashing .397/.494/.795 with eight home runs, five doubles and 15 RBI in 18 games. Because of Guerrero, who won the ALCS MVP award, Toronto made it all the way to World Series Game 7.

For whatever reason, Guerrero has not been able to repeat his success from last year. He’s been a bit inconsistent at the plate throughout his career, but he’s never been a below-average hitter until this year.

In large part due to Guerrero’s struggles, the Blue Jays rank last in the American League in runs scored with 398.

Because of their offensive struggles, the Blue Jays are eight games under .500 with a 46-54 record. The club is 5 1/2 games back of the Boston Red Sox for the third American League Wild Card spot and 11 1/2 games back of the Rays for first place in the American League East.

Guerrero has been playing through a lingering back issue, which may be why he’s struggled as much as he is.

After Saturday’s win vs. the White Sox, Guerrero provided an update on his back issue through interpreter Hector Lebron.

“It feels better right now, but I’m not going to stop doing all my treatment, rehab, recovery,” Guerrero said to The Athletic’s Mitch Bannon. “I’m going to make sure my back feels okay for me to continue to have a good second half.”

Hopefully for Blue Jays fans, Guerrero’s back has been the reason for his struggles, and his performance will improve now that he feels better.

What’s Next for the Toronto Blue Jays

TORONTO, ON - JULY 20: George Springer #4 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates with First Base Coach Mark Budzinski #53 after hitting a single in the fourth inning during a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Rogers Centre on July 20, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

GettyTORONTO, ON – JULY 20: George Springer #4 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates with First Base Coach Mark Budzinski #53 after hitting a single in the fourth inning during a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Rogers Centre on July 20, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Toronto has three more games in their current series against Tampa Bay. Game 2 is slated to begin at 7:07 p.m. EDT on Tuesday.

Right-hander Kevin Gausman (4-8, 4.33 ERA, 116 SO, 112 1/3 IP) is scheduled to start for Toronto on Tuesday. Right-hander Drew Rasmussen (7-5, 3.26 ERA, 98 SO, 99 1/3 IP) is slated to start for the Rays.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Blue Jays’ Manager Drops Honest Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Quote Amid Rays Series

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