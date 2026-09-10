Blue Jays Manager Explains Sitting George Springer in A’s Finale

The Toronto Blue Jays suffered a disappointing series loss to the Athletics on the road.

Toronto lost the first and final game of the series, which was frustrating as the Blue Jays are battling for a playoff spot. However, George Springer didn’t play in the series finale, which caught many by surprise.

The Blue Jays are on an off-day on Thursday before taking on the Baltimore Orioles for a pivotal three-game series at home.

Toronto Blue Jays Manager Explains Sitting George Springer

Toronto sat Springer in the series finale against the Athletics as he’s been battling injuries and has struggled this season.

After the game, Blue Jays manager John Schneider said they needed to give Springer a day off.

“Mentally, taking a deep breath and understanding that we still have a lot of meaningful games left to play and thankful to be playing back at home,” said Schneider. “I think it kind of gets you back to normal, getting an off day at home, sleeping in your own bed and playing in front of our fans.”

Springer, meanwhile, said he was available to pinch-hit if needed, as he knows he’s been dealing with some nagging injuries, but so is everyone.

“I’m just doing everything I can to be available,” Springer said. “It’s September. It’s been a long year, I think, for everybody. So, it’s one of those things where I’m doing everything that I can to be available and we’ll see what happens.”

Springer is in the final year of his six-year, $150 million deal with the Blue Jays. He’s hitting .246 with 14 home runs and 48 RBIs this season.

Toronto Right Now

The Blue Jays are coming off a disappointing series loss to the Athletics.

Toronto was shut out in the finale as the bats struggled to produce. Losing a series to the A’s in the midst of a playoff push isn’t great.

“It was a frustrating way to end the otherwise pretty good road trip,” said Schneider.

Schneider, meanwhile, felt like the team’s energy level was also good, despite not producing.

“I thought it was fine,” Schneider replied when asked if he felt the energy level was good. “This is a tough place to play. It’s the ninth game of a tough road trip and it’s definitely a different atmosphere here, but I thought the guys were ready to play and just didn’t get it done today.

“Not making any excuses for where we’re playing or who we’re playing,” he continued, “but definitely tough here on 12 o’clock game, nine (games) out of nine (days), too. So, wish you played a little bit better, but you gotta regroup tomorrow.”

The Blue Jays are 73-74 and 1 game back of the Cleveland Guardians.