Toronto Blue Jays Manager Drops Honest George Springer Quote After Loss to Cardinals

The Toronto Blue Jays lost 5-1 to the St. Louis Cardinals at Rogers Centre in Toronto on Sunday. It was the Blue Jays’ last game before Monday’s trade deadline.

George Springer played left field for the second time this season on Sunday. Other than those two games in left, Springer has only served as the designated hitter this year.

Following Sunday’s loss, Blue Jays manager John Schneider dropped an honest quote regarding Springer.

Toronto Blue Jays Manager John Schneider Drops Honest George Springer Quote

“I told [Springer] before the series, one of these days, probably against the left-handed starter, he’ll be out there [in left field]. He’s good with it,” Schneider said to reporters, including Shi Davidi of Sportsnet, after Sunday’s loss. “He’s been playing enough to where it’s not going to really affect him. You don’t want to go from zero-to-100 all the time with him. In a perfect world, we’re taking him out, probably, in the seventh inning with the lead. But I think he’s doing fine with it. I think he’s good with going out there whenever we ask him to do it.” It’s possible the Blue Jays played Springer in left field to increase his trade value a bit before tomorrow’s 6:00 p.m. EDT trade deadline. Springer is in the final year of a six-year, $160 million contract. He is being paid just over $24 million this year. While Springer had a rough start to the year, he has heated up lately. He slashed .290/.362/.516 in July. In two games this month, he has collected three hits and two RBI in eight at-bats. If the Blue Jays are willing to eat a large portion of the remainder of his contract, the club likely could receive a solid prospect for the primary DH. However, Springer has the right to veto any trade since he has over 10 years of big-league experience and has been with Toronto for five-plus seasons. Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith asked Springer about his 10-and-5 rights recently. “I’m here. I love this team,” Springer said. “I love this organization, and as far as I know, I’m here.”

We will see what happens to Springer within the next 24 hours. Since Toronto is likely looking to sell at 4 1/2 games back of a playoff spot, Springer may have played his final game in a Blue Jays uniform. But based on his recent quote, it seems he may prefer to remain with Toronto for the remainder of the year.