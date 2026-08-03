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Toronto Blue Jays Manager Drops Honest George Springer Quote After Loss to Cardinals

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World Series - Toronto Blue Jays v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Five
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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 29: George Springer #4 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on after game five of the 2025 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on October 29, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays lost 5-1 to the St. Louis Cardinals at Rogers Centre in Toronto on Sunday. It was the Blue Jays’ last game before Monday’s trade deadline.

George Springer played left field for the second time this season on Sunday. Other than those two games in left, Springer has only served as the designated hitter this year.

Following Sunday’s loss, Blue Jays manager John Schneider dropped an honest quote regarding Springer.

Toronto Blue Jays Manager John Schneider Drops Honest George Springer Quote

World Series - Toronto Blue Jays v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Three

GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 27: George Springer #4 of the Toronto Blue Jays is checked by manager John Schneider #14 during the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game three of the 2025 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

“I told [Springer] before the series, one of these days, probably against the left-handed starter, he’ll be out there [in left field]. He’s good with it,” Schneider said to reporters, including Shi Davidi of Sportsnet, after Sunday’s loss. “He’s been playing enough to where it’s not going to really affect him. You don’t want to go from zero-to-100 all the time with him. In a perfect world, we’re taking him out, probably, in the seventh inning with the lead. But I think he’s doing fine with it. I think he’s good with going out there whenever we ask him to do it.”

It’s possible the Blue Jays played Springer in left field to increase his trade value a bit before tomorrow’s 6:00 p.m. EDT trade deadline.

St. Louis Cardinals v Toronto Blue Jays

GettyTORONTO, CANADA – AUGUST 1: George Springer #4 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts as sports drink is poured on him during his post-game interview after their MLB game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Rogers Centre on August 1, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

Springer is in the final year of a six-year, $160 million contract. He is being paid just over $24 million this year.

While Springer had a rough start to the year, he has heated up lately. He slashed .290/.362/.516 in July. In two games this month, he has collected three hits and two RBI in eight at-bats.

If the Blue Jays are willing to eat a large portion of the remainder of his contract, the club likely could receive a solid prospect for the primary DH.

Toronto Blue Jays v Washington Nationals

GettyWASHINGTON, DC – JULY 29: George Springer #4 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates after scoring a run against the Washington Nationals during the sixth inning at Nationals Park on July 29, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

However, Springer has the right to veto any trade since he has over 10 years of big-league experience and has been with Toronto for five-plus seasons.

Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith asked Springer about his 10-and-5 rights recently.

“I’m here. I love this team,” Springer said. “I love this organization, and as far as I know, I’m here.”

We will see what happens to Springer within the next 24 hours. Since Toronto is likely looking to sell at 4 1/2 games back of a playoff spot, Springer may have played his final game in a Blue Jays uniform. But based on his recent quote, it seems he may prefer to remain with Toronto for the remainder of the year.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Toronto Blue Jays Manager Drops Honest George Springer Quote After Loss to Cardinals

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