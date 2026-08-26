Toronto Blue Jays Manager Drops Honest Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Quote Amid Royals Series

TORONTO, ONTARIO - AUGUST 12: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on after lining into a double play in the fifth inning of a game against the Boston Red Sox at Rogers Centre on August 12, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
The Royals won the first game of the series 5-3 on Tuesday.
Before Tuesday’s game, Blue Jays manager John Schneider dropped an honest quote regarding struggling first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Toronto Blue Jays’ John Schneider Drops Honest Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Quote
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 23: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays warms up during the second inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on August 23, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Despite Guerrero’s poor .689 OPS, Schneider has kept the six-time All-Star near the top of the lineup all season.
In Monday’s 5-3 loss to the Royals, Guerrero hit third in the lineup. He went 1-for-4.
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 22: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. loses his bat on a swing during the eighth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on August 22, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
On Tuesday, Guerrero will bat third.
If Guerrero can return to form, then Schneider’s decision to keep him at the top of the lineup will pay off.
If not, many will question why the first baseman hasn’t been moved down in the order.
Looking at Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s Career
GettyTORONTO, CANADA – AUGUST 11: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates following their MLB game against the Boston Red Sox at Rogers Centre on August 11, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)
Guerrero, 27, is in the middle of the worst season of his MLB career. He has slashed just .262/.335/.354 with seven home runs over 118 games in 2026.
Guerrero made his MLB debut in 2019.
GettyTORONTO, ONTARIO – AUGUST 12: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays dives toward home plate to score a run on a single by Kazuma Okamoto #7 in the eighth inning of a game against the Boston Red Sox at Rogers Centre on August 12, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Over his eight seasons in the big leagues, Guerrero has posted 26.8 bWAR and a .286/.362/.480 slash line with 190 home runs and 637 RBI.
The first baseman has won a Gold Glove award and two Silver Slugger awards.
Guerrero is also a Home Run Derby champion, and has been named an All-Star and ALCS MVP.
GettyTORONTO, ONTARIO – NOVEMBER 01: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates after Bo Bichette #11 hits a three-run home run against Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers during the third inning in game seven of the 2025 World Series at Rogers Center on November 01, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
In April 2025, Guerrero signed a 14-year, $500 million contract extension.
He posted an .848 OPS with 23 home runs in his first season after the huge contract.
During the Blue Jays’ World Series run last year, Guerrero hit .392/.494/.795 with eight home runs and 15 RBI over 18 games.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
Toronto Blue Jays Manager Drops Honest Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Quote Amid Royals Series