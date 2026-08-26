Toronto Blue Jays Manager Drops Honest Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Quote Amid Royals Series

The Toronto Blue Jays are slated to begin Game 2 of a three-game series against the Kansas City Royals at the Rogers Centre at 7:07 p.m. EDT on Wednesday.

The Royals won the first game of the series 5-3 on Tuesday.

Before Tuesday’s game, Blue Jays manager John Schneider dropped an honest quote regarding struggling first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Toronto Blue Jays’ John Schneider Drops Honest Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Quote

MLB.com’s Keegan Matheson asked Schneider about the possibility of moving Guerrero down in the lineup due to his struggles.

“I don’t think that strategically pissing off Vlad is going to change much,” Schneider said.

Despite Guerrero’s poor .689 OPS, Schneider has kept the six-time All-Star near the top of the lineup all season.

In Monday’s 5-3 loss to the Royals, Guerrero hit third in the lineup. He went 1-for-4.

On Tuesday, Guerrero will bat third.

If Guerrero can return to form, then Schneider’s decision to keep him at the top of the lineup will pay off.

If not, many will question why the first baseman hasn’t been moved down in the order.

Looking at Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s Career

Guerrero, 27, is in the middle of the worst season of his MLB career. He has slashed just .262/.335/.354 with seven home runs over 118 games in 2026.

Guerrero made his MLB debut in 2019.

Over his eight seasons in the big leagues, Guerrero has posted 26.8 bWAR and a .286/.362/.480 slash line with 190 home runs and 637 RBI.

The first baseman has won a Gold Glove award and two Silver Slugger awards.

Guerrero is also a Home Run Derby champion, and has been named an All-Star and ALCS MVP.

In April 2025, Guerrero signed a 14-year, $500 million contract extension.

He posted an .848 OPS with 23 home runs in his first season after the huge contract.

During the Blue Jays’ World Series run last year, Guerrero hit .392/.494/.795 with eight home runs and 15 RBI over 18 games.