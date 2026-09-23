Toronto Blue Jays Manager Makes Honest Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Statement

The Toronto Blue Jays were officially eliminated from postseason contention after losing to the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards on Sunday.

A big reason the Blue Jays failed to make the playoffs following a World Series appearance the year before is the regression of Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Toronto Blue Jays’ John Schneider Drops Honest Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Quote

Getty ARLINGTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 18: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays walks to the dugout during the fourth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on September 18, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

From Sportsnet’s Hazel Mae on X:

Asked John Schneider how Guerrero moves forward. Does that include overhauling his swing?:

“I think pitching has definitely evolved over the past couple years, so that’s where the starting point is.. how are you going to counteract that? So, hitters’ swings evolve…(1/2)

Getty TORONTO, ON – SEPTEMBER 13: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates the win after a game against the Baltimore Orioles at Rogers Centre on September 13, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

over..their career Vlad hasn’t had to do much tinkering up to this point.”

The coaching staff will have a plan for everybody including Guerrero and he’ll “attack it” this offseason. (2/2)

Looking at Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Getty KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – SEPTEMBER 05: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays is congratulated by teammates after scoring a run during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on September 05, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

Guerrero has easily had the worst season of his career, posting 1.2 fWAR and a .695 with just nine home runs and 56 RBI over 142 games.

In Guerrero’s defense, he has dealt with numerous injuries this year that he played through. Guerrero’s back has bothered him much of the season, and he also dealt with a hamstring issue earlier this season. Not to mention, he missed games with a concussion.

Since making his MLB debut in 2019, Guerrero has posted 21.8 fWAR and a 132 wRC+ with 192 home runs and 647 RBI. The first baseman signed a 14-year, $500 million contract extension with Toronto in spring 2025.

Toronto Blue Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays are off on Thursday after they finish their series with the Orioles on Wednesday. Toronto will finish the season with a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds at the Rogers Centre this weekend.