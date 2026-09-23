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Toronto Blue Jays Manager Makes Honest Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Statement

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American League Championship Series - Seattle Mariners v Toronto Blue Jays - Game Seven
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TORONTO, ONTARIO - OCTOBER 20: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 and manager John Schneider #14 of the Toronto Blue Jays embrace after defeating the Seattle Mariners in game seven of the American League Championship Series at the Rogers Centre on October 20, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays were officially eliminated from postseason contention after losing to the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards on Sunday.

A big reason the Blue Jays failed to make the playoffs following a World Series appearance the year before is the regression of Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Toronto Blue Jays’ John Schneider Drops Honest Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Quote

Toronto Blue Jays
GettyARLINGTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 18: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays walks to the dugout during the fourth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on September 18, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

From Sportsnet’s Hazel Mae on X:

Asked John Schneider how Guerrero moves forward. Does that include overhauling his swing?:

“I think pitching has definitely evolved over the past couple years, so that’s where the starting point is.. how are you going to counteract that? So, hitters’ swings evolve…(1/2)

Baltimore Orioles v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, ON – SEPTEMBER 13: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates the win after a game against the Baltimore Orioles at Rogers Centre on September 13, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

over..their career Vlad hasn’t had to do much tinkering up to this point.”

The coaching staff will have a plan for everybody including Guerrero and he’ll “attack it” this offseason. (2/2)

Looking at Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Toronto Blue Jays v Kansas City Royals
GettyKANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – SEPTEMBER 05: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays is congratulated by teammates after scoring a run during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on September 05, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

Guerrero has easily had the worst season of his career, posting 1.2 fWAR and a .695 with just nine home runs and 56 RBI over 142 games.

In Guerrero’s defense, he has dealt with numerous injuries this year that he played through.

Toronto Blue Jays v Texas Rangers
GettyARLINGTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 18: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts to a strike out during the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on September 18, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Guerrero’s back has bothered him much of the season, and he also dealt with a hamstring issue earlier this season. Not to mention, he missed games with a concussion.
Baltimore Orioles v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, ON – SEPTEMBER 11: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks up at the umpire after being tagged out at first base by Pete Alonso #25 of the Baltimore Orioles in the first inning during the game at Rogers Centre on September 11, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Since making his MLB debut in 2019, Guerrero has posted 21.8 fWAR and a 132 wRC+ with 192 home runs and 647 RBI. The first baseman signed a 14-year, $500 million contract extension with Toronto in spring 2025.

Toronto Blue Jays Right Now

Toronto Blue Jays v Baltimore Orioles
GettyBALTIMORE, MARYLAND – SEPTEMBER 21: George Springer #4 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts during an at bat in the eighth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 21, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)
The Blue Jays are off on Thursday after they finish their series with the Orioles on Wednesday. Toronto will finish the season with a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds at the Rogers Centre this weekend.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Toronto Blue Jays Manager Makes Honest Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Statement

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