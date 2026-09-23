Toronto Blue Jays Manager Makes Honest Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Statement

TORONTO, ONTARIO - OCTOBER 20: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 and manager John Schneider #14 of the Toronto Blue Jays embrace after defeating the Seattle Mariners in game seven of the American League Championship Series at the Rogers Centre on October 20, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Asked John Schneider how Guerrero moves forward. Does that include overhauling his swing?:
“I think pitching has definitely evolved over the past couple years, so that’s where the starting point is.. how are you going to counteract that? So, hitters’ swings evolve…(1/2)
over..their career Vlad hasn’t had to do much tinkering up to this point.”
The coaching staff will have a plan for everybody including Guerrero and he’ll “attack it” this offseason. (2/2)
Looking at Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Guerrero has easily had the worst season of his career, posting 1.2 fWAR and a .695 with just nine home runs and 56 RBI over 142 games.
In Guerrero’s defense, he has dealt with numerous injuries this year that he played through.
Guerrero’s back has bothered him much of the season, and he also dealt with a hamstring issue earlier this season.
Not to mention, he missed games with a concussion.
Since making his MLB debut in 2019, Guerrero has posted 21.8 fWAR and a 132 wRC+ with 192 home runs and 647 RBI.
The first baseman signed a 14-year, $500 million contract extension with Toronto in spring 2025.
Toronto Blue Jays Right Now
The Blue Jays are off on Thursday after they finish their series with the Orioles on Wednesday.
Toronto will finish the season with a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds at the Rogers Centre this weekend.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider dropped an honest statement on Vladimir Guerrero Jr. after being eliminated from playoff contention.
Toronto Blue Jays Manager Makes Honest Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Statement