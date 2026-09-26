The Blue Jays signed Okamoto, 30, out of Japan over the offseason. The two sides agreed to a 4-year, $60 million contract.
Okamoto has been a bit consistent this year but has overall had a strong season.
This year, Okamoto has slashed .234/.310/.456 with 33 home runs and 92 RBI over 154 games.
Toronto Blue Jays defeat Cincinnati Reds 6-5
The Blue Jays, already been eliminated from postseason contention, scored four runs in the seventh inning on Friday to beat the Reds 6-5.
Alejandro Kirk gave the Blue Jays a 1-0 lead with an RBI double in the first inning.
Okamoto drove Kirk in on an RBI double in the first.
The Reds scored five runs in the second inning, with a solo home run from Eugenio Suarez, two-run double from Elly De La Cruz, RBI single from Sal Stewart and an RBI groundout from Hector Rodriguez.
The Blue Jays answered back in the seventh inning.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. got Toronto within two runs with an RBI single. Okamoto tied the game with a two-run double. Nathan Lukes drove in the winning run on an RBI single.
Game 2 of the series between Toronto and Cincinnati is scheduled to begin at 3:07 p.m. EDT on Saturday.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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Toronto Blue Jays skipper made a Kazuma Okamoto statement after the third baseman's big performance in Friday's win over the Reds.
Toronto Blue Jays Manager Makes Kazuma Okamoto Statement After Win Over Reds