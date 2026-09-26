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Toronto Blue Jays Manager Makes Kazuma Okamoto Statement After Win Over Reds

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Kazuma Okamoto
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Toronto Blue Jays make a big Kazuma Okamoto announcement in between games against the Oakland Athletics.

There may not be many positives to take away from the Toronto Blue Jays‘ 2026 season, but the emergence of Kazuma Okamoto is at least one thing Toronto fans can be happy about.

Okamoto continued his strong rookie season with an RBI double, a two-RBI double and a walk as the Blue Jays beat the Cincinnati Reds 6-5 at the Rogers Centre in Toronto on Friday.

After the victory, Blue Jays manager John Schneider made a statement on Okamoto.

Toronto Blue Jays’ John Schneider Makes Kazuma Okamoto Statement After Win Over Reds

World Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v Toronto Blue Jays - Workout Day
GettyTORONTO, ON – OCTOBER 23: Manager John Schneider of the Toronto Blue Jays speaks to the media during World Series Workout Day at Rogers Centre on October 23, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith wrote on X: “He’s been fantastic,” John Schneider said of Kazuma Okamoto

The Blue Jays signed Okamoto, 30, out of Japan over the offseason. The two sides agreed to a 4-year, $60 million contract.

Toronto Blue Jays v Baltimore Orioles - Game One
GettyBALTIMORE, MARYLAND – SEPTEMBER 23: Kazuma Okamoto #7 of the Toronto Blue Jays walks across the field after making an out in the third inning during game one of a double header against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 23, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Okamoto has been a bit consistent this year but has overall had a strong season.

This year, Okamoto has slashed .234/.310/.456 with 33 home runs and 92 RBI over 154 games.

Toronto Blue Jays defeat Cincinnati Reds 6-5

Cincinnati Reds v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, CANADA – SEPTEMBER 25: Kazuma Okamoto #7 and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrate defeating the Cincinnati Reds in their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on September 25, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

The Blue Jays, already been eliminated from postseason contention, scored four runs in the seventh inning on Friday to beat the Reds 6-5.

Alejandro Kirk gave the Blue Jays a 1-0 lead with an RBI double in the first inning.

Cincinnati Reds v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, CANADA – SEPTEMBER 25: Alejandro Kirk #30 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits a RBI double against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning in their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on September 25, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

Okamoto drove Kirk in on an RBI double in the first.

The Reds scored five runs in the second inning, with a solo home run from Eugenio Suarez, two-run double from Elly De La Cruz, RBI single from Sal Stewart and an RBI groundout from Hector Rodriguez.

Cincinnati Reds v Atlanta Braves
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 22: Eugenio Suárez #28 of the Cincinnati Reds celebrates a home run during the eighth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on September 22, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The Blue Jays answered back in the seventh inning.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. got Toronto within two runs with an RBI single. Okamoto tied the game with a two-run double. Nathan Lukes drove in the winning run on an RBI single.

Game 2 of the series between Toronto and Cincinnati is scheduled to begin at 3:07 p.m. EDT on Saturday.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Toronto Blue Jays Manager Makes Kazuma Okamoto Statement After Win Over Reds

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