Toronto Blue Jays Manager Makes Kazuma Okamoto Statement After Win Over Reds

There may not be many positives to take away from the Toronto Blue Jays‘ 2026 season, but the emergence of Kazuma Okamoto is at least one thing Toronto fans can be happy about.

Okamoto continued his strong rookie season with an RBI double, a two-RBI double and a walk as the Blue Jays beat the Cincinnati Reds 6-5 at the Rogers Centre in Toronto on Friday.

After the victory, Blue Jays manager John Schneider made a statement on Okamoto.

Toronto Blue Jays’ John Schneider Makes Kazuma Okamoto Statement After Win Over Reds

Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith wrote on X: “He’s been fantastic,” John Schneider said of Kazuma Okamoto

The Blue Jays signed Okamoto, 30, out of Japan over the offseason. The two sides agreed to a 4-year, $60 million contract.

Okamoto has been a bit consistent this year but has overall had a strong season.

This year, Okamoto has slashed .234/.310/.456 with 33 home runs and 92 RBI over 154 games.

Toronto Blue Jays defeat Cincinnati Reds 6-5

The Blue Jays, already been eliminated from postseason contention, scored four runs in the seventh inning on Friday to beat the Reds 6-5.

Alejandro Kirk gave the Blue Jays a 1-0 lead with an RBI double in the first inning.

Okamoto drove Kirk in on an RBI double in the first.

The Reds scored five runs in the second inning, with a solo home run from Eugenio Suarez, two-run double from Elly De La Cruz, RBI single from Sal Stewart and an RBI groundout from Hector Rodriguez.

The Blue Jays answered back in the seventh inning.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. got Toronto within two runs with an RBI single. Okamoto tied the game with a two-run double. Nathan Lukes drove in the winning run on an RBI single.

Game 2 of the series between Toronto and Cincinnati is scheduled to begin at 3:07 p.m. EDT on Saturday.