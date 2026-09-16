Toronto Blue Jays Manager Makes Honest Kazuma Okamoto Statement

On Wednesday, the Toronto Blue Jays are playing the final game of their series with the Detroit Tigers (at home).

They are looking to avoid getting swept after losing each of the first two games.

Blue Jays Manager Makes Kazuma Okamoto Statement

Kazuma Okamoto is in the middle of his first year in the MLB.

The 30-year-old came into Wednesday batting .236 with 33 home runs and 88 RBIs.

He has been having a very strong rookie year.

On Wednesday, Blue Jays manager John Schneider spoke about Okamoto in an interview with MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM.

Schneider: “When we signed him, I think, you kind of say… 30 and 80, 30 and 100 home run potential. Weren’t sure if it was going to translate in the first year he’s over here with learning new pitchers and seeing new pitches and basically turning your life upside down in a whole new way… I mean, this dude’s got some serious power, to all fields. It’s been impressive, when he kind of catches a heater he can lose him in a hurry, you know what I mean. So it’s been kind of more than what we expected in the first year. We knew it would probably be there, but we knew there’s going to be a lot of adjustments that came with it too. But you look up, man, you got 33 and 88. Really, really impressive for not seeing any of these pitchers before, maybe a handful. But I think it’s a sign of good things to come too. And I think the more he sees these pitches, the contact rate probably goes up too, with the power still being there.”

Looking At The Blue Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays are currently the fourth-place team in the American League East with a 75-77 record in 152 games.

After reaching the 2025 World Series, they have had an up-and-down season.

That said, the Blue Jays are only 2.0 games out of the final playoff spot.

Following the Tigers, they will visit the Texas Rangers on Friday night at Globe Life Field.