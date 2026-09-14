Blue Jays Manager Reacts to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s Big Game

Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider reacted after star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a big game on Sunday afternoon.

In what was essentially a must-win game for the Blue Jays against the Baltimore Orioles, the Blue Jays exploded for an 8-1 win and won their three-game series at Rogers Centre against the Orioles.

Speaking of Rogers Centre, Guerrero finally got the monkey off his back as he homered for the first time at home this season. He went 4-for-5 at the plate as the Blue Jays evened up their season record at 75-75.

With 12 games to play in the season, the Blue Jays badly needed this win, and they badly needed Guerrero to have a massive game like this at the plate.

John Schneider Reacts to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s Massive Game

Speaking to reporters following the game, Schneider shared his reaction to seeing Guerrero go yard at Rogers Centre for the first time in 2026, admitting that Andres Gimenez, George Springer, and Ernie Clement were all ecstatic to see their struggling teammate have such a big moment for the Blue Jays.

“You look around and it looked like it was a walk-off homer. I saw Gimenez jumping over the railing. Me, George and Ernie were all high-fiving. Vlad is our guy,” Schneider said.

John Schneider Says Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Did It for the Fans

It hasn’t been a secret that the Blue Jays fans have been booing Guerrero as of late, as he has continued to struggle at the dish all season long.

But on Sunday, the crowd rose and cheered for the superstar first baseman, and Schneider believes that Guerrero recognized how big a moment it was for them and took his time rounding the bases.

“There have been times where we’ve all heard different reactions from the crowd. I think the last couple of days, they’ve been behind him and wanted to see a game like that and a swing like that. He can definitely hear the crowd. He took a little bit of time around the bases. He knew how to respond and thank the crowd,” Schneider said.