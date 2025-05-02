Blue Jays’ Manager Give Positive Update on Potential Return of Max Scherzer

The Toronto Blue Jays signed Max Scherzer to a one-year deal this offseason to be the team’s fifth starter.

However, in his first start, Scherzer suffered an injury to his thumb and has been rehabbing it since. Although the future Hall of Famer is still on the IL, Blue Jays manager John Schneider revealed Scherzer threw a heavy bullpen and is getting closer to game action, according to beat writer Keegan Matheson.

Max Scherzer threw a “heavy bullpen”, John Schneider said. Everything sounds like it’s going well. He’ll likely face live hitters before advancing to any form of rehab assignment, but he’s getting closer,” Matheson posted on X.

Although Scherzer is still not on a rehab assignment, it is a step in the right direction for the future Hall of Famer.

Scherzer signed a one-year, $15.5 million deal with the Blue Jays in the offseason. In his lone start this season, Scherzer went 3 innings, allowing 2 runs while striking out 1 against the Baltimore Orioles on March 30.

Blue Jays Could Add Pitching Depth

Although Scherzer is getting closer to a return, Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins says the team is looking to add more pitching depth.

Speaking to the media ahead of the Blue Jays’ home game against the Cleveland Guardians on May 2, Atkins said the team is talking to free agents to add more depth to the system.

“We also need to consider external alternatives, and we have a couple of things in the works there that are more on the depth front via free agency,” Atkins said.

Since Scherzer went down with an injury, Toronto used the likes of Easton Lucas, Casey Lawrence, and Eric Lauer to try and fill the fifth starter role. Atkins also believes the Blue Jays have some in-house options if the free agent market doesn’t work.

“We need to see more consistency, but the flashes of Easton Lucas, a couple of really good outings out of Jake Bloss recently, (Eric) Lauer was effective and we’ll have some guys getting healthy, too,” Atkins said when asked if there were any internal solutions for that No. 5 starter spot. “(We) have Adam Macko coming back into the fold. Really encouraged by Scherzer over the last week and a half, and looking forward to the next week and a half for him. (It) will be very telling for us.”

The top free agent pitchers include Spencer Turnbull, Alex Wood, and Rich Hill.

Scherzer Needed to Address Thumb Injury

Entering spring training, Scherzer had some injury concerns, but it looked like he would be healthy.

However, at the tail-end of spring training, his thumb injury flared up, and it caused him to leave his first start early. After the injury, Scherzer said it was something he needed to get done.

“I’m frustrated. I want to pitch, I know I can pitch,” Scherzer said on March 29. “I know I can throw the ball really well. Unfortunately, I have an issue going on that’s coming from the thumb. I’ve got to address this. I’ve got to zero out that thumb before I pitch again.”

Scherzer is a three-time Cy Young Award Winner.