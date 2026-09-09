Former Toronto Blue Jays All-Star Still A Free Agent After Recent Release

On Wednesday, the Toronto Blue Jays will finish their series with the Athletics in California.

The two teams are tied up at 1-1, so whoever wins on Wednesday will take the series.

Most recently, the Blue Jays won by a score of 4-2 on Tuesday.

Former Toronto Blue Jays All-Star Still A Free Agent

With the season nearly over, it’s worth noting that a former Blue Jays All-Star is still a free agent.

Alek Manoah was released by the Los Angeles Angels earlier this season.

MLB.com wrote (on July 29): “Salt Lake Bees released RHP Alek Manoah.”

Manoah was in the middle of his first season with the Angels.

He had struggled in a big way.

The 28-year-old went 0-0 with a 9.82 ERA in three games.

It will be interesting to see if another team picks up Manoah before the end of the 2026 season.

Looking At Manoah On The Blue Jays

Manoah was the 11th pick in the 2019 MLB Draft (by the Blue Jays).

He had spent the first four seasons of his career pitching for the franchise.

In 2022, Manoah made the All-Star Game (at 24).

Over 75 games with the Blue Jays, he went 29-20 with a 3.34 ERA.

Looking At The Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays are coming off a year where they made the World Series for the first time since 1993.

They are currently the fourth-place team in the American League East with a 73-73 record in 146 games.

Over their last ten games, the Blue Jays have gone 7-3.