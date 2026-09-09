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Former Toronto Blue Jays All-Star Still A Free Agent After Recent Release

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TORONTO, ON - APRIL 9: Alex Manoah #6 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on from the dugout against the Seattle Mariners at the Rogers Centre on April 9, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Kevin Sousa/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the Toronto Blue Jays will finish their series with the Athletics in California.

The two teams are tied up at 1-1, so whoever wins on Wednesday will take the series.

Most recently, the Blue Jays won by a score of 4-2 on Tuesday.

Former Toronto Blue Jays All-Star Still A Free Agent

GettyAlek Manoah #6 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on against the National League during the 92nd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard at Dodger Stadium on July 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

With the season nearly over, it’s worth noting that a former Blue Jays All-Star is still a free agent.

Alek Manoah was released by the Los Angeles Angels earlier this season.

MLB.com wrote (on July 29): “Salt Lake Bees released RHP Alek Manoah.”

GettyPitcher Alek Manoah #47 of the Los Angeles Angels rubs his shoulder during the eighth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on May 8, 2026 in Toronto, Canada.

Manoah was in the middle of his first season with the Angels.

He had struggled in a big way.

The 28-year-old went 0-0 with a 9.82 ERA in three games.

It will be interesting to see if another team picks up Manoah before the end of the 2026 season.

Looking At Manoah On The Blue Jays

GettyAlex Manoah #6 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches in the third inning during a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on May 5, 2024 in Washington, DC.

Manoah was the 11th pick in the 2019 MLB Draft (by the Blue Jays).

He had spent the first four seasons of his career pitching for the franchise.

In 2022, Manoah made the All-Star Game (at 24).

GettyJordan Romano #68, Alek Manoah #6 and George Springer #4 of the Toronto Blue Jays salute the crowd as their announced over the loud speaker they’ll be heading to the 2022 All-Star game, during their MLB game against the Kansas City Royals at Rogers Centre on July 17, 2022 in Toronto, Canada.

Over 75 games with the Blue Jays, he went 29-20 with a 3.34 ERA.

Looking At The Jays Right Now

GettyVladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after they beat the Athletics at Sutter Health Park on September 08, 2026 in Sacramento, California.

The Blue Jays are coming off a year where they made the World Series for the first time since 1993.

They are currently the fourth-place team in the American League East with a 73-73 record in 146 games.

Over their last ten games, the Blue Jays have gone 7-3.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Former Toronto Blue Jays All-Star Still A Free Agent After Recent Release

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