Hi, Subscriber

Toronto Blue Jays Release 19-Year-Old With Red Flags During Rays Series

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
John Schneider, Toronto Blue Jays manager
Getty
Toronto Blue Jays have cut a disappointing pitcher during their Tampa Bay Rays series

The Toronto Blue Jays have made some changes to their lineup for their second game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Additionally, they have made a move involving Manuel Parra.

Prior to Wednesday nights game, the Blue Jays have announced changes involving Brandon Valenzuela, Alejandro Kirk, Ernie Clement, and George Springer.

Tonight’s game will be broadcast at 6:40 PM Eastern Time. Max Scherzer versus Drew Rasmussen will be the starting pitchers.

Toronto Blue Jays Release 19-Year-Old Pitcher

Toronto Blue Jays v Philadelphia Phillies

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 7: Matt Waldron #64 of the Toronto Blue Jays throws a pitch in the eighth inning during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on August 7, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Blue Jays won 5-4. (Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images)

One move that flew under the radar was Parra being released.

On the MiLB.com website the Blue Jays announced the news: “DSL Blue Jays Blue released RHP Manuel Parra.”

Parra is a 19-year-old pitcher. The 6-foot-3, 198-pound hurler played 16 games before getting released.

Looking at Manuel Parra’s Red Flags

New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays

GettyTORONTO, CANADA – AUGUST 16: Dylan Cease #84 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches in the first inning of an MLB game against the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre on August 16, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

To say that Parra’s tenure with the Blue Jays was a disappointment would be an understatement.

Parra recorded a 3-6 record in 16 games. Additionally, he collected 20 strikeouts and one hold in 20 innings.

While the strikeout per inning is a good sign, the 27 walks and seven hit batters are a red flag.

Looking at the Toronto Blue Jays Wild Card Chase

Toronto Blue Jays v Tampa Bay Rays

GettyST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – AUGUST 18: George Springer #4 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates with teammates in the dugout after scoring in the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on August 18, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Pirates did the Blue Jays a solid earlier today by defeating the Detroit Tigers.

Toronto is the only team 0.5 games back from the final Wild Card position. The Minnesota Twins and Texas Rangers are tied for the final Wild Card spot.

Behind the Blue Jays are the Cleveland Guardians, Baltimore Orioles, Tigers, and Seattle Mariners who are all between one and three games back of the final AL Wild Card spot.

Keeping the good times rolling tonight against the Rays is a top priority for the Blue Jays.

One way or another, Blue Jays fans everywhere are tuning in every game to see how the rest of this season unfolds.

Caleb Kerney Caleb covers the NHL, MLB, and Cricket for Heavy.com. He has covered professional hockey since 2022, including bylines at Dobber Prospects, The Hockey Writers, and The Hockey News. More about Caleb Kerney

1 Comment

Toronto Blue Jays Release 19-Year-Old With Red Flags During Rays Series

Notify of
1 Comment
Follow this thread
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
1
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x