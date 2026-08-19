Toronto Blue Jays Release 19-Year-Old With Red Flags During Rays Series

The Toronto Blue Jays have made some changes to their lineup for their second game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Additionally, they have made a move involving Manuel Parra.

Prior to Wednesday nights game, the Blue Jays have announced changes involving Brandon Valenzuela, Alejandro Kirk, Ernie Clement, and George Springer.

Tonight’s game will be broadcast at 6:40 PM Eastern Time. Max Scherzer versus Drew Rasmussen will be the starting pitchers.

Toronto Blue Jays Release 19-Year-Old Pitcher

One move that flew under the radar was Parra being released.

On the MiLB.com website the Blue Jays announced the news: “DSL Blue Jays Blue released RHP Manuel Parra.”

Parra is a 19-year-old pitcher. The 6-foot-3, 198-pound hurler played 16 games before getting released.

Looking at Manuel Parra’s Red Flags

To say that Parra’s tenure with the Blue Jays was a disappointment would be an understatement.

Parra recorded a 3-6 record in 16 games. Additionally, he collected 20 strikeouts and one hold in 20 innings.

While the strikeout per inning is a good sign, the 27 walks and seven hit batters are a red flag.

Looking at the Toronto Blue Jays Wild Card Chase

The Pittsburgh Pirates did the Blue Jays a solid earlier today by defeating the Detroit Tigers.

Toronto is the only team 0.5 games back from the final Wild Card position. The Minnesota Twins and Texas Rangers are tied for the final Wild Card spot.

Behind the Blue Jays are the Cleveland Guardians, Baltimore Orioles, Tigers, and Seattle Mariners who are all between one and three games back of the final AL Wild Card spot.

Keeping the good times rolling tonight against the Rays is a top priority for the Blue Jays.

One way or another, Blue Jays fans everywhere are tuning in every game to see how the rest of this season unfolds.