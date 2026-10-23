Marlins Listening to Offers on Former Blue Jays All-Star Player

The Miami Marlins are said to be listening to offers on All-Star shortstop Otto Lopez, a former Toronto Blue Jays player.

Lopez is coming off an awesome season for Miami, where he hit .305 with a .786 OPS and a 122 OPS+, with 11 home runs and 34 stolen bases. He racked up 6.1 bWAR in what was by far the best season of his career, as he made the All-Star team for the first time in his MLB career in the National League.

But with the notoriously frugal Marlins facing salary arbitration with Lopez and thus a raise, the team could look to listen in on offers for the former Blue Jays infielder.

Marlins Would Want a Lot for Otto Lopez

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Marlins would be willing to listen to offers on both Lopez and fellow infielder Xavier Edwards if the other team offered a lot in return.

“Though the Marlins aren’t believed to be shopping Lopez or Edwards, neither player is considered untouchable. If a team is willing to offer a lot in return, Miami would listen,” Jackson wrote.

If Lopez was indeed traded, the Marlins would surely get quite a bit in return for him, as he is coming off a fantastic season for Miami and is still relatively cheap, with MLBTR projecting $5.4 million in arbitration.

Would Blue Jays Want Reunion With Otto Lopez?

One team that could be an interesting fit for Lopez is actually his former team, the Blue Jays.

Yes, Toronto does have Andres Gimenez set as their shortstop right now, but as good as his glove is, his bat is below average, and Toronto could look to upgrade on it this winter.

The Blue Jays could also move Gimenez back to second base or potentially move Lopez to second base if they acquired him.

But Toronto would be far from the only team that would be interested in acquiring Lopez, as pretty much every team in the league that needs a shortstop or second baseman upgrade should be calling the Marlins and seeing what it would take to acquire Lopez or Edwards.