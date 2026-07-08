Ex-Blue Jays 231-Game MLB Player Signs New Deal Amid Jonatan Clase Spark

The Toronto Blue Jays are heading into their third game against the San Francisco Giants. This will be their third and final meeting of this series before they face the San Diego Padres. With that advancement in the schedule comes some Blue Jays news regarding a recently released Matt Bowman and Jonatan Clase.

There is a lot going on for the Blue Jays. They have recently released a number of players and are fighting to keep their playoff hopes alive, let alone be World Series Contenders. They have a tough hill to climb as the Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees remain ahead of them in the MLB standings.

With that in mind, here is the latest Blue Jays news on Jonatan Clase, along with a Bowman update.

Recently Released Matt Bowman Signs Minor League Contract With New Team

Bowman was one of three pitchers released by the Blue Jays organization a few short days ago. Josh Fleming and Justin Topa were also released by the organization and later found new homes with the Chicago Cubs and Kansas City Royals, respectively.

Now, Bowman has signed with a new organization. According to the MiLB transaction page, he has signed a minor-league contract with the Minnesota Twins. Not only that, but he has also been assigned to the St. Paul Saints, the Twins Triple-A affiliate.

The 35-year-old MLB veteran has played 231 MLB games and 262 in various minor leagues. In his 231 games in the big leagues, he owns a 4.38 ERA, 194 strikeouts, two saves, and 45 holds.

Time will tell if this is a good move for the veteran hurler.

Toronto Blue Jays News: Jonatan Clase Sparks Victory Versus the San Francisco Giants

Thanks to a $40 stuffed dragon, the Blue Jays took a big step forward on Tuesday night against the Giants. Hopefully, for the team’s sake, that dragon has more magic left in him heading into Wednesday’s afternoon game.

Clase, who was recently called up to the big leagues, had been sitting on the sidelines prior to the game. However, he stepped up in a big way.

In his second game of the season, Clase swung large, connecting on two hits. One of those hits was a three-run homer to draw first blood for the Blue Jays.

In two games, he has had five at-bats and a .400 batting average.

Clase Stays In the Lineup For Giants Series Finale

Clase is in the lineup again as the Blue Jays look to win the series and begin a win streak. He will bat eighth in the order, ahead of Andres Gimenez. Clase will start the game in Left Field, the same position he played during Tuesday night’s game.

Here is the full batting order for the series finale:

2B: Ernie Clement

RF: Nathan Lukes

1B: Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

DH: George Springer

CF: Daulton Varsho

3B: Kazuma Okamoto

C: Alejandro Kirk

LF: Jonatan Clase

SS: Andres Gimenez

Starting Pitcher: Dylan Cease

Wednesday afternoon’s game against the Giants begins at 1:45 PM Mountain Time, 3:45 PM Eastern Time. The game can be seen on Fubo, MLB.tv, and Sportsnet.