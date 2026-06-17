Toronto Blue Jays Make Surprise Roster Decision With Max Scherzer

The Toronto Blue Jays have been battling injuries throughout the 2026 campaign, and while they’re getting healthier, this is a team still waiting on the likes of Addison Barger, Yimi Garcia, Daulton Varsho and Shane Bieber to return.

For the most part, their injured players are now getting much closer to a return, with Bieber, Garcia and Barger all expected back before the end of June as the team look to make another July run towards the MLB Playoffs. Unfortunately, it’s not all good news for the Jays following a much needed series opening win over the rival Boston Red Sox, as they’ve now had to make another surprise decision, this time involving veteran right-hander Max Scherzer.

Max Scherzer Placed on the IL Following his Return to Toronto

Just last week, Max Scherzer made his long awaited return for the Blue Jays, and in doing so, passed the 3,500 strikeout mark in his career, as he was celebrated by the team and the entire baseball world. However, that didn’t last too long, as the team have now placed Scherzer on the Injured List ahead of what would have been his second start for the team following his return.

According to the official announcement from the Blue Jays, Scherzer is headed to the 15-day Injured List as he deals with back spasms, with the move coming retroactive to June 14th, meaning we could see him back on the roster before the end of June.

In Scherzer’s place, the team are recalling the talented Chad Dallas, who allowed one earned run over 3.2 innings in his major league debut earlier this month for Toronto.

Is this the end of Max Scherzer in the MLB?

Unfortunately, this is the second major setback for Scherzer in Toronto this season, as he made just five starts earlier in the season before missing six weeks of action, with his latest stint in Toronto lasting just one outing. Even worse for Scherzer, he has struggled mightily in that time, posting an ERA of 10.23 across 22.0 innings of work this year with the WHIP of 1.72 representing the worst number of his career, and with just 14 strikeouts, it’s clear that he is struggling to keep up with big league hitters in 2026.

While there’s been no indication that Scherzer wants to move on from Toronto or end his career, at 41-years-old, the questions over his ability to pitch well and stay healthy in 2026 continue to grow louder and louder. With Bieber set to return following what should have been his last rehab start in AAA, the Blue Jays are going to have a major decision on their hand, with a potential rotation of Kevin Gausman/Dylan Cease/Trey Yesavage/Shane Beiber/Patrick Corbin or Max Scherzer.

For now though, the hope is that Scherzer can get back to 100% with his back spasms after fighting so hard earlier in the season to get back from the issues with his forearm, but right now, the future isn’t looking so bright for one of this generations best pitchers.