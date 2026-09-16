Max Scherzer Makes Honest Statement on Toronto Blue Jays’ Playoff Chances

The Toronto Blue Jays lost their series against the Detroit Tigers but did secure a win in the finale on Wednesday, 5-1.

They now sit at 76-77 overall, and while it’s been a down year for Toronto given their expectations less than a year removed from reaching the World Series, they still remain in the mix for a Wild Card spot in the American League.

Blue Jays’ Current Place in Standings

With nine regular-season games remaining for Toronto, they currently sit 16.5 games back in the AL East, effectively ruling them out of the division race. However, they’re just 1.5 games back of a Wild Card spot.

The Cleveland Guardians have jumped the Chicago White Sox in the AL Central, which means Chicago currently holds the third and final Wild Card spot with a record of 77-75, with the Blue Jays and Texas Rangers trailing them by the same amount of games.

#BlueJays win, 5-1. They are now 1.5 games back of the White Sox in the AL Wild Card race (and tied with the Rangers). They do not hold the tiebreaker over Chicago. They’re 76-77. — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) September 16, 2026

Max Scherzer Speaks on Blue Jays Playoff Chances

After making his latest start on Wednesday afternoon, Scherzer discussed Toronto’s playoff hopes after pitching 5.0 solid innings, allowing just one earned run and striking out three batters.

“We have to win ball games,” Scherzer said postgame. “Our backs are against the wall. We’ve got to come out fighting and clawing, and keep finding ways to win ball games.”

Max Scherzer on the #BlueJays’ postseason chances: “We have to win ball games. Our backs are against the wall. We’ve got to come out fighting and clawing, and keep finding ways to win ball games.” — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) September 16, 2026

The Blue Jays will have Thursday off before beginning a pivotal weekend series on Friday against the Rangers in Texas.

After that, they’ll wrap up their regular season with games against the Baltimore Orioles and Cincinnati Reds next week.