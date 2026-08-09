Blue Jays’ Max Scherzer Passes MLB Legend on Strikeout List vs. Phillies

Toronto Blue Jays starter Max Scherzer entered his start against the Philadelphia Phillies with a chance to make history. Scherzer needed just four strikeouts against the Phillies to pass Hall of Famer Walter Johnson for 10th place on the All-Time strikeouts list.

There is some discrepancy in what Johnson’s career strikeout total is. Baseball Reference has him at 3,509, but the widely accepted number is 3,515 from the Elias Sports Bureau. Scherzer entered this start at 3,512 strikeouts for his career.

With a strikeout of Kyle Schwarber in the sixth inning, Scherzer recorded that milestone strikeout.

That also proved to be the final out of his start, as the Phillies chased him with back-to-back home runs by Trea Turner and Bryce Harper. But those homers don’t take away from that moment.

Max Scherzer Achieves Milestone Strikeout vs. Phillies

That latest milestone for Max Scherzer is another for what should be a Hall of Fame career. Scherzer, 42, has been one of baseball’s best pitchers over the past 20 years.

He’s won two titles, one each with the Washington Nationals and Texas Rangers. He nearly won a third last season with the Blue Jays.

Scherzer finished his start with 5.1 innings, which puts his career total at 2,999. He’ll get his 3000th inning in his next start. The 42-year-old’s next start is projected for August 13 against the Boston Red Sox.

When Scherzer decides to hang it up, he’ll be in the Hall of Fame on the first ballot five years afterward.