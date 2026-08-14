Max Scherzer Reacts to Hitting 3,000 IP Milestone for Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Max Scherzer reacted to hitting the rare 3,000-inning pitching milestone on Thursday afternoon.

Only 139 pitchers in the history of baseball have pitched 3,000 innings, and only one active player, Justin Verland, had accomplished the feat until Scherzer did against the Boston Red Sox.

Though the Blue Jays lost 7-0, seeing Scherzer accomplish the incredible feat of pitching 3,000 MLB innings was a positive to take away from what was otherwise a bad game for the team.

Still, since the Blue Jays ultimately lost the game, it kind of took away from the accomplishment for the legend.

Max Scherzer Reacts to Rare Accomplishment

Speaking to reporters following the game, Scherzer shared his reaction to hitting the 3,000-inning mark in Major League Baseball.

“It’s a really cool milestone to reach. It just stinks that it comes in a loss. When I take the mound, I’m competing to win. I wanted to win more than anything. When the team doesn’t win, it’s tough to celebrate something you accomplished, but I respect getting to 3,000. It’s a big deal, a testament to durability,” Scherzer said (via MLB.com).

While the Blue Jays did lose the game to Boston, Scherzer pitched well for the most part, as he went 5 IP, allowing just 1 ER. But the Blue Jays were not able to muster up any offense against Red Sox starter Payton Tolle, who allowed 0 ER in 8 IP, and after Scherzer left the game, giving Toronto a chance to win, Boston blew the game open with a grand slam by Caleb Durbin off of Blue Jays reliever Chase Lee.

Blue Jays Record

Toronto’s loss to Boston dropped their overall record this season to 59-64, putting them 2 GB behind the Detroit Tigers and the Minnesota Twins for the third and final American League Wild Card spot.

There is still time left for the Blue Jays to make a playoff push, but they could really use a nice, long win streak to give themselves some breathing room in a crowded AL Wild Card race.

But if Scherzer continues to do what he’s been doing lately, it gives them a better chance.